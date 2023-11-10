Chris Harrison had a hilarious message to give his Bachelor Nation friends.

Jason Tartick, 35, who first appeared on Becca Kufrin’s season 14 of The Bachelorette, took to TikTok on Thursday, November 9, to share a moment from Harrison, 52, and Lauren Zima’s wedding reception on Saturday, November 4. In the clip, Harrison joked that he had “nothing prepared” as he took a shot with Tartick, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Wells Adams and Bob Guiney.

“I just want to toast to the life I built on all of y’all’s heartbreak,” he said while the group laughed around him. After someone yelled, “It worked out!” Harrison agreed: “It worked out for me!”

Bristowe, 38, then screamed to ex Tartick behind the camera, “Did it work out?” while the men hugged each other.

Harrison’s celebration marked the first time Tartick and Bristowe reunited after announcing their split in August.

After the weekend celebration, Bristowe shared a number of images from the party on Instagram. Tartick supported his ex by commenting, “It was great seeing you KB.” She then replied to his message, “@jason_tartick great seeing you too JT. Rip to the dance floor cuz we all killed it.”

In August, the pair confirmed their breakup via social media in a joint statement, which read, “After sharing the news with family and close friends first, and taking the time to properly process it ourselves, we are saddened with heavy hearts to share that we have decided to end our engagement.” They continued, “We are thankful for all of you who gave us the time and space to process this life altering decision as there are many emotions and changes to navigate.”

The two started dating in January 2019 and Tartick got on one knee in May 2021.

The exes were among the many Bachelor Nation guests at Harrison and Zima’s wedding in Napa Valley, California, on October 14. Ben Higgins, JoJo Fletcher, Becca Tilley, Tayshia Adams, Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Sean Lowe were also at the ceremony.

In October 2021, Harrison confirmed he was engaged in a sweet snap via Instagram. “I love you @laurenzima,” he captioned a photo of himself on one knee. “The next chapter starts now!”

Zima, for her part, also shared the news on her social media account. “I didn’t know love could be like this,” she wrote at the time. “You are the most incredible partner. Thank you for loving me, championing me and asking me to marry you. Here’s to the next amazing chapter, and all the rest.”