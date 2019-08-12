



An occasion worth celebrating! Chris Hemsworth was showered with well wishes from loved ones on his 36th birthday, including his wife, Elsa Pataky. She shared a loving tribute for the Avengers: Endgame actor on Sunday, August 11.

“Happy birthday to my favourite human being, my husband my partner, my love, best dad ever, I’m so proud of you and who you are,” she captioned an Instagram post. “Don’t ever stop making us laugh. You make every moment in our lives so happy.”

The supportive message Pataky, 43, posted for Hemsworth was accompanied by several photos of the longtime loves posing happily together. Silly snaps of the duo were featured in addition to shots of the Thor star with the couple’s three children India, 7, and 5-year-old twins, Tristan and Sasha.

The Spanish model wasn’t the only one to wish Hemsworth well on his special day. His older brother Luke Hemsworth posted a solo shot of the Australian actor, noting how the father of three was “funny, intelligent, caring, driven, beastly strong and fiercely loyal.”

“You’re a constant inspiration and beacon of joy. Miss you on the other side of the world so I’ll raise [a] glass and toast the legend that continues to grow,” Luke, 37, captioned the post. “Your journey is so bloody exciting to watch and makes me incredibly proud to call you my brother. Keep bringing happiness and entertainment into the world and don’t underestimate the value of what you do.”

Chris’ Avengers costar Tom Holland also dedicated a post to the birthday boy on Instagram. He regarded Chris as an “absolute legend,” sharing a snap of the Ghostbusters actor cupping the Spider-Man: Far From Home star’s chin in his hands.

Noticeably absent was a tribute from Chris’ younger brother, Liam. The Daily Mail Australia reported that the Hemsworth brothers were together on the Marvel actor’s birthday, However, ahead of his sibling’s special day, the Hunger Games alum announced his separation from longtime love Miley Cyrus on Saturday, August 10.

A rep for Cyrus, who called it quits with Liam after eight months of marriage, confirmed to Us Weekly that “they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers.” The rep additionally noted that the exes “still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart.”

