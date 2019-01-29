Chris Pratt and fiancée Katherine Schwarzenegger probably had a lot to talk about on their dinner date in London — specifically, how she predicted their relationship years ago!

The couple, who got engaged two weeks ago, dined at seafood restaurant Scott’s — hailed by The Guardian as “Britain’s grandest restaurant” — in the West End neighborhood of Mayfair on Monday, January 28. Both Pratt, 39, and Schwarzenegger, 29, donned black and gray outerwear for the night out, and the bride-to-be had her six-digit engagement ring on full display.

The date came the same day that Access aired an interview with Pratt in which he watches Schwarzenegger’s 2017 Access interview for the first time. In that years-old clip, the lifestyle blogger is asked to choose between Chris Pratt, Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans.

“Chris Evans,” Schwarzenegger said at the time, before revising her answer. “Actually, Chris Pratt. Chris Pratt’s been looking good lately, so you never know.”

Watching the clip, the Jurassic World star’s jaw dropped. “When she said Chris Evans, my heart sank,” he said. “And then she rescued it!”

He added, “That’s so sweet. I literally have never seen that before so thank you for showing me that. I’m really moved.”

The duo were first spotted together in June 2018, and Us Weekly exclusively confirmed their relationship a few days later. “Her mom [Maria Shriver] set them up because they’re both active in the church,” a source revealed at the time.

The Parks and Recreation alum proposed to Schwarzenegger earlier this month, weeks after getting the go-ahead from his future parents-in-law. “Chris asked for Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s permission around Christmas,” an insider told Us at the time. “Maria helped him with the proposal.”

Pratt shares a son, 6-year-old Jack, with ex-wife Anna Faris. The former couple finalized their divorce earlier this year after nine years of marriage.

