Hulk and Star-Lord reunite for date night! Mark Ruffalo tagged along to Avengers: Infinity War costar Chris Pratt’s dinner with girlfriend Katherine Schwarzenegger.

The casually-dressed trio hit up STK Atlanta on Tuesday, September 11. Their meal consisted of roasted cauliflower, iceberg salad and steaks topped with Alaskan king crab and jalapeno cheddar grits. A source tells Us Weekly exclusively the couple were “very affectionate” as they drank Cabernet and shared a dessert sampler platter with Ruffalo.

An eyewitness at the restaurant says Pratt, 39, and Schwarzenegger, 28, were spotted kissing quite a bit and were really adorable.

The Jurassic World actor hasn’t been shy about spending time with the new lady in his life over the last few months. The duo travelled to a winery in Napa, California, on Saturday, September 8. A spokesperson for the company deemed them “every bit as warm and hilarious as you’d think” in an Instagram post highlighting their visit.

Pratt joined Schwarzenegger’s family for dinner after attending church on August 5, and the couple locked lips while hanging out with his 6-year-old son, Jack — whom he shares with ex Anna Faris — on July 29. They also stepped out in matching outfits on August 29.

Us confirmed in July that the Parks and Recreation alum and the Rock What You’ve Got author began dating after being set up by her mother, Maria Shriver. “Her family really likes him,” an insider told Us at the time. “They’re really into each other.”

Pratt and Faris, 41, announced their separation in August 2017 and filed for divorce in December of that year. She moved on with cinematographer Michael Barrett in November.

With reporting by Jennifer Peros

