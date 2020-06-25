The circle of life. Chris Pratt was left heartbroken by the loss of friendly farm animal Prince Rupert the ram.

“It’s a solemn day at #StillwaterRanch as Prince Rupert the ram passed away. 🥺,” the Guardians of the Galaxy star, 41, captioned a black-and-white Instagram photo in the animal’s honor on Thursday, June 25. “He took his final rest right next to the still water of the lake under a 100 year old apple tree. I’m very sad. I was the only one who could wrestle him down to clip his hooves. He was a big cuddler and sported the thickest most beautiful chocolate coat. He will live on in our hearts and at the farm as many of his lambs will enter the flock this year. #RIPrupert.”

Pratt’s sad news comes shortly after he revealed that the “friendly kingdom at Stillwater Ranch” welcomed its newest surprise member, BOGO the calf.

“Mama heifer was one of our working ladies,” the Parks and Recreation alum explained via Instagram alongside a photo of the little cow. “We didn’t even know she was pregnant!!! Maybe she wasn’t! Maybe it was immaculate conception! ARE YOU READY FOR A MIRACLE!? Cue gospel music!!!”

The Minnesota native, who married Katherine Schwarzenegger in June 2019, escapes to his ranch in Washington state when he needs some time away from the Hollywood hustle and bustle. Two months before tying the knot, the Rock What You’ve Got author, 30, opened up about adjusting to farm life with her new love.

“We don’t live there full time,” she told E! News at the time. “I’ve kind of grown up with a bunch of different animals, so it feels very comfortable and at home, and just a beautiful part of life.”

Earlier this year, news broke that the couple is expecting their first child together. Pratt also shares 7-year-old son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris, and received a loving tribute from his pregnant wife on Father’s Day.

“What an amazing year you’ve had and I know this year will be filled with more fun, adventure and love,” the Gift of Forgiveness author gushed on Sunday, June 21, alongside a collage of her favorite photos with the Marvel star. “I thank God every day for you. blessed to live life with you, watch you grow, and one of the greatest gifts has been watching you be the most loving and fun father.”