Tough critic! Chris Pratt may be the star of a brand new Pixar film, but the role hasn’t made his son think he’s any cooler.

“I’m just his dad!” Pratt, 40, told Us Weekly exclusively at the world premiere of Pixar’s Onward, sponsored by Whirlpool, on Tuesday, February 18.

The Avengers: Endgame star went on to admit that while his 7-year-old son Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris, is an avid fan of the famous animated movie company, the fact that his dad is one of the main voice actors in Onward doesn’t faze him.

“He loves Pixar movies. But myself, when I watch this movie, about two seconds in I forget I’m in it,” the Parks and Recreation alum explained. “I’m just swept up in the story, and that’s kind of the beautiful thing about animation. I hadn’t seen any of these sets, I didn’t know what it was going to look like. Yeah, I’m voicing the character, but I forget that immediately and just get swept up … It’s really good.”

Pratt later warned Us and other reporters that they should be prepared with “two” boxes of tissues to be able to make it to the end of the animated film.

The Jurassic World star and Faris, 43, announced their separation in August 2017 after eight years of marriage. They filed for divorce four months later. Both Pratt and Faris have moved on since their split, with the Guardians of the Galaxy actor marrying Katherine Schwarzenegger in June 2019 and the House Bunny star confirming her engagement to Michael Barrett earlier this month.

While Pratt may not think his son is interested in his famous flicks, Faris thinks otherwise.

“We make him watch our films on a daily basis,” the Mom star joked during an exclusive interview with Us in July 2019. “He loves Observe and Report on my end [and] Scary Movie 1 through 4.”

Despite his young age, Faris explained that there’s no limit to what her son is allowed to watch.

“I wish I could capture his voice because it’s still the sweetest, and he totally knows how to manipulate me,” the Unqualified author said at the time. “I’m not even sure I can tell you what I let him watch. I’ll get, like, parental guilt that I don’t need anymore.”