Losing a buddy. Chris Pratt grieved for his 700-lb boar, Magnus, following his untimely death from an unnamed illness.

“RIP ‘Magnus’ Our magnificent gentle Tamworth giant fell ill and passed away two days ago,” the Avengers: Infinity War star, 39, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, April 25. “This was a hard one. He was as cuddly as a 700lb boar could be. We’ll miss him.”

Pratt went on to make light of the sad situation by remembering one of the animal’s unique features. “He had the biggest nuts of any mammal I’d ever seen in person,” he quipped. “I’ll miss seeing those bowling ball size testicles waggle to and fro as he rooted for hazelnuts in the hay. #farmlife.”

The actor’s Instagram account serves as a behind-the-scenes window into life on his San Juan Island, Washington, farm. He regularly shares informative — and beyond cute — posts about his herd of lambs, cows and more animals.

Pratt also cannot help but joke about his furry friends. “Still trying to figure out exactly how many sheep we have,” he captioned an April 10 photo of the cuddly creatures. “Every time I try to count them, (I get close to a hundred-fifty or so) I end up falling asleep. Damn near ran over [fiancée] Katherine [Schwarzenegger] with the tractor.”

The Jurassic World star opened up about his aspirations to spend more time in the calming environment. “The future? Oh. Lots of kids,” he told Entertainment Tonight in January. “Maybe less time spent working, more time spent enjoying life.”

That plan involves stepping away from the spotlight. “I always want to be that guy that works to live, not lives to work,” he noted. “I think [I want to spend] just a lot of time at the farm and a lot of time catching a lot of fish and seeing lots of sunsets.”

