Proving himself Instagram husband-worthy! Chris Pratt jokingly penned a faux award speech after wife Katherine Schwarzenegger credited him with taking an “incredible” picture of herself and nine of her closest friends.

“My ladies,” Schwarzenegger, 29, captioned the Instagram snap on Friday, July 5, adding, “Incredible photography by my love @prattprattpratt.”

The Guardians of the Galaxy star, 40, accepted the compliment with a hilarious statement of acceptance for the honor that had been bestowed upon him.

“Look guys. It’s no big deal,” he began. “I’m just a very good photographer. I capture real moments, that’s all. The composition? Is it breath taking? Of course. But I can hardly take credit.”

Among his inspirations for his “achievement,” Pratt listed his almighty father and Apple. “First I wanna thank God,” he teased. “Next, I must credit the makers of the iPhone. Portrait mode. Am I right? A lot of other people tried to take pictures of this stunning group at the same time as me. They didn’t succeed. I did. Does that make me some kind of a hero? Yes. Of course. But am I gonna sit here and brag about my photo? Nope. Not me.”

Above all, however, the Take Me Home Tonight actor gave a subtle nod to his spouse’s own beauty: “The photo speaks for itself. … . It speaks words like, genius, artist, photographer, wow!, etc. You get it.”

He closed with the hashtag #behumble.”

Last month, Pratt shared a jawdropping photo of his own when he revealed the intense sunburn he received during the couple’s honeymoon in Hawaii. “Suns out guns out,” he captioned a shot of his bare backside.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger tied the knot at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California, on June 8.

Afterward, the pair headed to their reception, where celebrity guests, including Schwarzenegger’s famous parents, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, awaited.

“Chris and Katherine were introduced for the first time as Mr. and Mrs. Pratt to a roaring round of applause,” a source told Us Weekly last month. “They immediately hit the dance floor as a live band played the Jackson 5’s ‘I Want You Back’ and Neil Diamond’s ‘Sweet Caroline.’”

Both the bride and groom shared a gorgeous picture from the affair on Instagram on June 9. “Yesterday was the best day of our lives!” they wrote in a joint statement. “We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives.”

Pratt was previously married to Anna Faris from 2009 to 2018. They share son Jack, 6.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!