This Is Us Alum Chrissy Metz 25 Things You Don't Know About Me

This is Chrissy! Actress Chrissy Metz stole fans’ hearts while playing Kate Pearson on NBC’s This Is Us and now, she’s spilling all her behind-the-scenes secrets exclusively with Us Weekly.

“My advice to young actors is to study, watch everything, read and don’t forget to play. Be clear and intent with why you are pursuing the craft,” the Emmy Awards nominee, 41, exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

Metz notably wrapped a six-season run on the NBC drama earlier this year — but is already down to get the band back together for future projects.

“It would be a no-brainer for me,” the Florida native told Us last month. “I do think that we could have, like, a reunion situation in maybe 10 years, because that would be really cool to see where every Pearson is.”

She added at the time: “I think it would be really cool, and possibilities are really endless because so many of the stories could have ripple effects throughout other families and other people. It would be really fun.”

In addition to campaigning for future This Is Us reunions and frequently hyping up her former costars via social media, Metz has plenty of other interests and career projects to stay busy.

Scroll below to learn more about the “Talking to God” songstress:

1. The TV show I’m loving right now is The Bear.

2. My first job, aside from babysitting, was at McDonald’s.

3. “Nothing is personal” is the best advice I’ve ever received.

4. My favorite place to travel is any place with blue water.

5. My first big splurge purchase with an acting check was a laptop.

6. On a Saturday night, you’ll find me on the couch with homemade popcorn watching a film or series.

7. I’m more of a baker than a cook. I’ve got a mean chocolate chip cookie recipe.

8. The actors I admired growing up were Robin Williams and Jim Carrey.

9. My favorite book is The Untethered Soul by Michael A. Singer.

10. My secret talent is that I can make a dolphin noise.

11. I can’t choose a favorite movie.

12. I live by the motto: “You can only keep what you give away.”

13. My first car was a black 2000 Ford Focus.

14. The best gift I’ve ever received is love.

15. On a Sunday afternoon, you’ll probably find me watching sports.

16. The one thing I can’t leave home without is lip balm or lip gloss.

17. My favorite item in my wardrobe is white Converse Jack Purcell Canvas [sneakers].

18. I recently partnered with Capital One Auto Navigator to inspire others to welcome new beginnings and help people realize that car buying can be easier with the right tool.

19. My dream duet partners are Chris Stapleton, Ann Wilson and Hozier.

21. Most of the pictures on my phone are of [my dog] Mabel, sunrises and sunsets.

22. My favorite cover to perform is “Faithfully” [by Journey].

23. Travel, doing Broadway and learning how to keep a garden are on my bucket list.

24. Besides singing, another musical instrument I play is the CD player.

25. The most starstruck I’ve ever been is [when I met] Sam Rockwell.