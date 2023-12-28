Chrissy Teigen and John Legend reminded Us why they’re couple goals on a cozy date night in New York City.

The couple were photographed holding hands on Wednesday, December 27, while walking through the city after celebrating the holidays in the Big Apple. The pair’s 7-year-old daughter, Luna, joined them during their visit to Rockefeller Plaza, which is where the iconic Christmas tree stands on display.

Teigen, 38, kept warm in a brown trench coat with colorful floral additions and matching earmuffs, while Legend, 45, wore a tan coat on top of a comfy sweater as he led the way through the busy city.

The duo spent Christmas with their children on the East Coast, and Teigen teased that the holiday season was a little bit hectic for their big brood. “Christmas is so beautiful with my 4 babies but please screenshot this and send to me if I ever say I want a 5th,” she wrote via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, December 26. “Chrissy you cannot have a 5th.”

Related: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Epic Romance Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are a power couple to be reckoned with -- see how their adorable relationship has evolved over the years.

Teigen and Legend, who tied the knot in 2011, welcomed daughter Luna in 2016. They expanded their family two years later with son Miles. Teigen announced her third pregnancy in 2020, but she suffered complications that led to the loss of son Jack at 20 weeks.

Both Teigen and Legend were candid about their grief before deciding to try to conceive through IVF again. In 2022, Teigen announced she was expecting their rainbow baby.

“The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way,” she wrote via Instagram. “Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still.”

Related: Celebrity Parents With the Biggest Broods Kris Jenner, Keke Wyatt and more celebrity parents are highly outnumbered at home. Wyatt welcomed her 11th baby, son Ke’zyah, in September 2022, which is her second with husband Zackariah Darring. The singer and Darring also share son Ke’Riah. Wyatt also shares six older children with ex-husband Rahman Morton and three more with ex-husband Michael […]

She added: “I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”

Teigen gave birth to their second baby girl, Esti, in January. Less than six months later, the couple welcomed son Wren Alexander via surrogate.

“For as long as I can remember, I’ve always wanted four children,” Teigen wrote via Instagram in June, noting she wasn’t sure if she’d be able to carry another baby after her 2020 pregnancy loss. “In 2021, we reached out to a surrogacy agency with our first correspondence inquiring about perhaps having 2 tandem surrogates to each bring us a healthy baby boy or girl.”

Related: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Family Album Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have been busy making memories with their four kids since becoming parents in 2016. Teigen gave birth to their baby girl in April of that year, writing on Instagram: “She’s here! Luna Simone Stephens, we are so in love with you! And sleepy. Very sleepy.” Months after welcoming their second child, […]

Teigen gushed over the bond she formed with the pair’s surrogate after learning that they were expecting at the same time, adding, “As we crept toward the safe zone of my own pregnancy, we were overjoyed to learn that Alexandra had become pregnant with a little boy. Our little boy. We ate hot pot to celebrate, watched Vanderpump Rules with our growing bellies, our families blending into one for the past year.”

According to a source, the pair feel complete since welcoming their son Wren. “Four is enough,” the insider told Us Weekly in June. “They love having a very full house, but anything more seems a bit overwhelming to them.”