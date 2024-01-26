Christina Hall Denies Claims She Refuses to Work with Other Women

Christina Hall has slammed the “highly offensive” rumors that she will not work with other women.

“Recently a coworker of mine told me a former employer told him I refused to work with women because I was some sort of ?? not sure what the word is because I don’t identify with whatever it is,” Hall, 40, wrote via Instagram on Friday, January 26, while sharing a photo from a recent “impromptu work dinner” with a group of colleagues.

She continued: “I’ve always worked with females so that’s a load of s–t and highly offensive. My current Christina on the Coast team is the most fun and on point it’s ever been and I see a lot of females here. So to those who love to throw stones that’s just your own internal struggle ✌🏼.”

Hall began her career as a realtor in California before she and then-husband Tarek El Moussa started flipping properties. Hall and El Moussa, 42, chronicled their renovation process on HGTV’s Flip or Flop, which ran between 2013 and 2022. (The duo split in 2017 but continued filming the series.) She has since starred in several design spinoffs for the network, including the eponymous Christina on the Coast and Christina in the Country. Christina now works alongside her third husband, Josh Hall, whom she married in 2022.

While Christina and El Moussa were initially able to work together peacefully after their divorce, things hit a snag in 2021 when they got into an argument on set.

“As you can imagine, it can be stressful working with an ex and we did have an incident where some choice words were said on both sides and I’m sure we both wish the whole thing never happened,” El Moussa recalled on E!’s Daily Pop in September 2021. “The whole thing just sucked for everyone involved.”

By the time the duo decided to wrap Flip or Flop, a source told Us Weekly that Christina and El Moussa hadn’t been “the happiest” while working together.

Since Christina turned 40, she felt her “priorities shift.”

“I always had a feeling the 40s were going to be the best years,” she exclusively told Us in July 2023. “In your 30s, you’re hustling, you’re starting businesses and having babies and doing the hard things. At 40, you know who you are. You’re not as worried about the small things.”

She added at the time, “I have big goals for the next 10 years, and I’ll be going very hard. Maybe [I’ll change] in my 50s or 60s — we’ll see!”

Christina’s lofty plans could perhaps include an onscreen reunion with Tarek and his new-wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, whom she’s on good terms with following a rocky start when Christina and Heather, 36, got into a screaming match at a kids’ soccer game. (Tarek married Heather in 2021 before they welcomed son Tristan two years later.)

“Never say never,” Christina quipped via Instagram Story in October 2023 after being asked if she and Josh would ever film with Tarek and Heather. Christina added a house and a trophy emoji to her post, perhaps hinting about a prospective project already in the works.

Tarek and Christina share daughter Taylor, 13, and son Brayden, 8. She also shares son Hudson, 4, with ex-husband Ant Anstead.