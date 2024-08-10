Christina Hall is finally feeling like herself again amid her divorce from Josh Hall — and she’s not going back.

“One month later … I finally have my appetite back [and] I’m exercising again,” Christina, 41, wrote via Instagram Story on Friday, August 9. “My kids are happy and our house feels like home. ‘Those poor kids’ adore me [and] anyone who knows us for real knows this and that’s what matters.”

The HGTV star shares daughter Taylor, 13, and son Brayden, 8, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and son Hudson, 4, with ex-husband Ant Anstead. She later moved on with Josh, getting married in 2022 before they split last month.

Amid the divorce, Christina has been finding solace in her friends, “dream” work projects and her kids. She is also working with a life coach.

“I made myself and [my life coach] a promise — I will never ever give away my peace again,” Christina wrote on Friday. “I will say: If you’ve ever lost peace and gained it back, there is a new level of gratitude for every single moment of life.”

She continued, “A huge level of appreciation for the present moments and being present. If that’s the lesson, I’ll take it. When you have a positive mindset, the rest will work itself out like it always does.”

Moments later, Christina offered a glimpse of her peaceful Friday.

“Perfect Friday night,” she captioned a selfie via her Stories of herself lying in bed with sons Brayden and Hudson.

Christina and Josh, 43, each filed for divorce last month, listing July 7 and July 8 as their respective dates of separation. Neither party has confirmed what led to the breakup, though a source claimed to Us Weekly that the couple had issues “for a while.”

“Christina was trying, but things happened, and it just wasn’t working,” the insider exclusively told Us last month. “[She] was done when she filed the papers. It’s hard, but she’s doing great.”

Josh, meanwhile, has been vocal about navigating the divorce proceedings privately.

“I prefer privacy, especially during something as life-changing as a divorce I did not ask for,” he wrote in an August 2 social media statement. “I will not publicly badmouth anyone as people have families, friends and others who respect and love them. Unfortunately, the internet is forever. We are real humans, this is our life and I am not here to entertain people I don’t know with my private matters.”