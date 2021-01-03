Baby fever! Clare Crawley and fiancé Dale Moss are looking ahead to the future after leaving The Bachelorette early to be together.

On Saturday, January 2, the couple participated in the viral TikTok “It’s Tricky (This or That)” challenge, where players place two different phrases at the top of the screen and walk under the side of the topic that applies to them. Crawley, 39, and Moss, 32, danced in the direction of the stance they held on a given subject — from dressing up or wearing sweatpants to having kids — in the clip shared to her Instagram Story.

While they differed on some things, with Moss revealing he prefers to “go out” while Crawley likes to “stay in,” the reality stars agreed on one thing: having kids. The clip showed Crawley dancing off to one side of the screen while rubbing her stomach, pulling Moss after her, while “Babies” was written on both the left and the right sides of the video. He winked at viewers as he passed by.

“Just having a little fun @clarecrawley. The ending,” Moss wrote in the video caption, adding winking, laughing and skull emojis.

The couple hasn’t been quiet about their desire to have children. In November 2020, Crawley gushed about her husband-to-be, revealing “nothing scares him” about their future.

“I talk about babies all the time and he’s like, ‘Yeah, that’s what I want,'” she said during an appearance on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast. “I’ll remind him of things all the time, you know, ‘I’m not getting any younger!’ I’ll say things like that, and he’s like, ‘You think I don’t know this? Yeah, let’s do this.'”

Moss added at the time that he was looking forward to “so many babies” with Crawley. “We’re building a life. We’re building a foundation,” he said.

While Crawley and Moss are looking toward the future, they’re not in as big of a rush as some may think. After the Bachelor Winter Games alum playfully called Moss her “husband” in a December 2020 Instagram Story, she quickly clarified their relationship status.

“Slip of the tongue!” she wrote in a separate Instagram Story. “We aren’t married!”

Moss proposed to Crawley during a November 2020 episode of The Bachelorette after Crawley decided to ditch the show early because she had fallen in love with him. Us Weekly confirmed that Tayshia Adams was cast as a second lead after Crawley’s exit. (Adams got engaged to contestant Zac Clark during the December 2020 finale.)