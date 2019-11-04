



Conflicting reports? Cody Simpson wrote on Instagram that he’s “4 months sober & still stoned” on Instagram on Monday, November 4, not long after Miley Cyrus, his girlfriend, said that she’s four months sober.

Simpson, 22, made the seemingly contradictory declaration via his Instagram Stories on Monday, sharing a photo of himself standing in the living room of Cyrus’ family home in Nashville, Tennessee.

The update comes two weeks after Cyrus, 26, discussed her sobriety. “I’m four months sober,” she wrote in a now-deleted Instagram Live post, per ABC News. “It’s the best I’ve ever felt. I’m radiating.”

Simpson seemed to allude to a substance-free life last month as he sounded off on his relationship with Cyrus. “We both met back in the day when we were partying a lot,” he told Us Weekly and other reporters on October 11. “We had a lot of fun then … but now we’ve found each other in a space where we’re not partying, working real hard and just like [to] keep things healthy.”

The couple were on hand to celebrate Braison Cyrus, the “Slide Away” singer’s younger brother, as he tied the knot with Stella McBride.

“My baby brother got married on the most stunning sunny Tennessee day standing on top of the same hills where we grew up playin,” Miley wrote on Instagram on Monday. “I love you Braison. So happy for you & Stella.”

Miley has been dating Simpson since early October, when she was spotted kissing the Aussie musician following her August split from husband Liam Hemsworth and her breakup with girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter the following month. The Hannah Montana alum admitted in an Instagram Live Q&A last month that she and Simpson first kissed years ago “probably [in] some dirty-ass nightclub.”

The Grammy nominee also defended her PDA last month in a lengthy Twitter post. “This ‘dating’ thing is new to me too,” she wrote. “I’ve never been an ‘adult’ / grown ass woman experiencing this,” the Grammy nominee tweeted on October 4. “I was in a committed relationship for almost All my teens and early 20s ; with the exception of a few breaks , which usually In those times I was working my ass off with not much R&R…. and ‘ meeting / trusting’ people in my position is really tuff. … Get used to me dating – this is where I am at ! #HotGirlFall.”