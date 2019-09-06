



Still a Bachelor Nation love story. Colton Underwood is rooting for Tyler Cameron to find love with Gigi Hadid.

“We’ve talked, I think he’s a great dude and once again it’s like this franchise opened so many doors for you. And in the weirdest way, even though it didn’t end with Hannah [Brown] if it ends with Gigi, good for him,” the 27-year-old former Bachelor told Us Weekly exclusively at Yahoo Sports NFL Kick Off Party in New York City on Thursday, September 5. “You go on the show for two reasons: to find love or be loved. And there’s no wrong reason, either one. For him, I don’t know what his intentions were going in it, I truly believe he loved Hannah and still has a spot for Hannah in his heart and what’s the best for her, but he’s got to really figure out what’s best for him now.”

He concluded: “If they’re good for each other, they’re good for each other.”

Cameron, 26, and Hadid, 24, were first seen together in New York City on August 4, two days after he spent the night at Brown’s apartment in Los Angeles. The supermodel and the general contractor, who followed each other on Instagram in July, were subsequently spotted together on several occasions in NYC.

The pair were even spotted packing on the PDA at at The Fleur Room at the Moxy Chelsea hotel on August 26 for an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty.

“Tyler and Gigi were dancing all night. He had his arms wrapped around her and was kissing the back of her neck,” a source told Us. “They were inseparable. [Tyler] really seemed to fit in with her friend group.”

The twosome confirmed their relationship was getting serious after Cameron was spotted with Hadid at her grandmother’s funeral in the Netherlands earlier this month. The twosome were seen arm in arm outside the service for Yolanda Hadid’s mother, Ans van den Herik, who died at the age of 78 after battling cancer several times.

