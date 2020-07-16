Setting the record straight. Colton Underwood had the best response what a fan speculated what might have caused his split from Cassie Randolph.

On Thursday, July 16, Bachelor Nation fans grew curious about the cryptic way Underwood, 28, and Randolph, 25, have been approaching their May breakup in the public eye. When Demi Burnett, former competitor on Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, revealed that the California native won’t tell her why she and the athlete went their separate ways, fans came up with their own ideas about the shocking split.

“Because Colton sucks in bed,” one Instagram user commented on a post shared by the Chicks in the Office account on Thursday. Underwood quickly shut down the troll, responding, “False. I’m great at sleeping.”

The former couple met during season 23 of the ABC reality dating series, which aired in early 2019. In an unconventional twist, the pair didn’t get engaged on the finale of the popular show, but instead decided to continue dating once filming stopped. They announced their split on their respective Instagram accounts on May 29.

“We both have grown immensely and been through so much together – so this isn’t the end of our story, it’s the start of a whole new chapter for us,” Underwood wrote at the time.

Things between the exes got messy after Randolph appeared on The Bachelor: Greatest Seasons — Ever on July 6 to discuss her breakup for the first time. “I think we honestly had a really great relationship the entire time, and we got along really well,” she said at the time, noting that she didn’t want to go into further detail because it was a “sensitive subject” for both here and the Bachelorette alum.

Days after her interview with Chris Harrison, Underwood took to social media to respond. “When our relationship ended we agreed to handle things as privately as possible as we attempted to navigate our new relationship as friends,” he wrote on Instagram. “I chose to do that since we were living in this interim period, but obviously a lot changed this week.”

The drama continued when Randolph accused her ex-boyfriend of trying to capitalize off of their failed romance by adding a new chapter into his memoir, The First Time. Underwood’s rep later denied the claims, telling Us Weekly that the grad student’s “accusations are simply not true.”

While the former flames are keeping their lips sealed about their split, an insider previously revealed to Us that the breakup was a long time coming.

“Cassie and Colton have a great friendship, but that’s what it was for most of their relationship,” the source added. “It was really very hot and heavy. They just made good partners and really great friends. Friends around Colton and Cassie knew this was coming for a while, they were pretty much just roommates toward the end.”