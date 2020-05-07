Absence makes the heart go fonder. Courteney Cox is missing her partner, Johnny McDaid, amid the coronavirus quarantine and she’s not satisfied with limiting their communication to just video chat.

The Friends alum, 55, revealed on the Thursday, May 7, episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she and McDaid, 43, unexpectedly found themselves self-isolating in separate countries.

“He was supposed to go to Switzerland to write and instead, he had to [go to] England first and then, all of a sudden, [quarantine] happened,” Cox explained. “I have not seen him in so long and you don’t realize, we spend a lot of time on FaceTime, but now, it’s like, ‘Oh, my God,’ I just miss, you know, his physical touch. Just all of it. It’s been hard, really. This is the longest time.”

Cox has been trying to stay busy amid the quarantine by tackling something she’s never done — binge-watching Friends. As for her favorite episode, the Scream star shared that she’s a fan of the Thanksgiving episodes, especially the one where she portrayed an overweight Monica.

“To be honest, I’m only on the first season, but that’s the Thanksgiving one where we all had the flashback and I was overweight Monica,” Cox said. “I loved playing overweight Monica because I felt so free. I could dance, just sit up and dance and have no problem at all. I did love it. Those are really good episodes.”

Cox has also been spending her time dancing in TikTok videos to the dismay of her 15-year-old daughter, Coco Arquette, whom she shares with her ex-husband, David Arquette.

“I’m literally doing TikToks,” she said. “That’s what we fight about. Coco’s like, ‘Oh, my God …'”

Cox’s love of music extends beyond TikTok to her relationship with McDaid. The 9 Months With Courteney Cox star shared with Us Weekly in February 2019 that she and the Snow Patrol guitarist enjoy bonding over music.

“I play the piano a little bit,” Cox said at the time. “I’m not great, but I love it. We play a lot. Not necessarily together because there’s only one piano.”

Cox and McDaid began dating in 2013 before they got engaged in June 2014. The duo briefly split one year later before rekindling their romance. The Cougar Town alum was previously married to David, 48, from 1999 to 2013.