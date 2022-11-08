Serving their best looks! Los Angeles-based entrepreneur and philanthropist Courtney Reum looked sharp at the annual black-tie LACMA Art + Film gala alongside supermodel girlfriend Marcela Braga on Saturday, November 5.

A source close to the couple exclusively tells Us Weekly that Reum met Braga just before the holidays in 2020 after his brother Carter Reum tied the knot with Paris Hilton.

As they approach their one year anniversary, the romance is seemingly stronger than ever between the couple, who made their red carpet debut this weekend.

While little is known about the dazzling Brazil native, she has been a fixture in the modeling world for over a decade. Reum, for his part, is a best-selling author known for his chart-topping entrepreneurial playbook, Shortcut Your Startup. As the co-founder of maverick venture capital fund M13, Reum has invested in and helped launch some of the hottest brands today including household names like Ring, Classpass, Lyft, Coinbase, FabFitFun, and Shef.

M13 has also built major celebrity brands like the explosive new health optimization company Lifeforce alongside Tony Robbins. The skyrocketing venture capital firm is also rumored to be partnering on upcoming projects with top A-listers including Serena Williams, Richard Branson, and LL Cool J.

As a passionate philanthropist, Reum is intimately involved in a variety of local and international organizations. Serving as Executive in Residence for Los Angeles, he has worked on branding initiatives and partner engagements alongside Mayor Eric Garcetti and is a member of the Young Presidents’ Organization, the Los Angeles Opera, and U.S. Soccer.

The annual LACMA event honored artist Helen Pashgian, an influential pioneer of Southern California’s Light and Space movement, along with trailblazing Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook. LACMA trustee Eva Chow and actor Leonardo DiCaprio co-chaired the star-studded event for the eleventh consecutive year.