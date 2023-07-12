Craig Conover Denies Kissing Sonja Morgan Austen Kroll Weighs In

Craig Conover and Austen Kroll are setting the record straight after Sonja Morgan and Luann de Lesseps‘ respective claims about their flirty pasts.

The Southern Charm stars addressed the speculation on the Tuesday, July 11, episode of their “Pillows and Beer” podcast after the former Housewives stirred the pot during a joint appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

“Sonja and I … she’s always been a funny, great friend to have,” Conover, 35, said, remembering his first interaction with Morgan, 59, on Andy Cohen‘s late-night show years prior. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen her in person again. … She’s Sonja, you know? Like, I’ve never had a bad thing to say about her.”

When Kroll, 36, asked directly whether his pal had ever gotten physical with Morgan, Conover didn’t mince words. “No, we haven’t kissed. I haven’t seen her in, like, five years,” he claimed. “She’s aggressive, she’s a bundle of fun. But no, Sonja and I have not kissed.”

Morgan raised eyebrows on Sunday, July 9, after claiming on WWHL that she once “had a little tête-à-tête” with Conover, who’s currently dating Paige DeSorbo. As the quip gained traction online, DeSorbo, 30, shared her playful reaction.

“No I’m peeeeing my pants,” she wrote in the comments section of a Bravo fan account on Monday, July 10.

Kroll, meanwhile, told Conover he didn’t think Morgan “was saying that y’all kissed” but rather had a flirty interaction. “She was like, ‘You know, I sat in his lap and I touched his hair … We had a little brush,'” he said. (Conover, for his part, was unsure what “tête-à-tête” meant.)

Morgan wasn’t the only one to ignite the rumor mill — de Lesseps, 58, alleged on WWHL that she “swapped numbers” with Kroll after they “hung out once at BravoCon.” Kroll, however, doesn’t quite remember it the same way.

“I do not recall. I don’t think that I exchanged numbers with Luann,” he said on Tuesday. “I would’ve remembered … She easily could be confusing me with somebody else. I mean, I think that Luann’s gorgeous.”

Conover asserted that both women — who are currently costarring on Bravo’s Welcome to Crappie Lake — are “bundles of fun” as Kroll teased that he’d “like to” get to know de Lesseps someday. (He claimed the pair haven’t “ever spoken.”)

“I think that making out with an older woman would be a lot of fun,” Kroll added, encouraging de Lesseps to shoot him a DM via social media.

Both de Lesseps and Morgan are divorcées. The countess was previously married to Alexandre de Lesseps from 1993 to 2009 and to Tom D’Agostino Jr. from 2016 to 2017. Morgan, for her part, split from John Adams Morgan in 2006 after nearly 10 years of marriage.