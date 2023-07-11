Paige DeSorbo is unfazed by Sonja Morgan‘s claim that she hooked up with the Summer House star’s longtime boyfriend, Craig Conover.

DeSorbo, 30 — who has been dating Conover, 34, since summer 2021 — shared her thoughts in the comments section of a @BestofBravo Instagram clip in which Morgan, 59, claimed she once “had a little tête-à-tête” with the businessman.

“No I’m peeeeing my pants,” DeSorbo commented on the Monday, July 10, post.

Morgan made the remark during a Sunday, July 9, appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen with her fellow Real Housewives of New York City alum LuAnn de Lesseps. After de Lesseps, 58, revealed that she “swapped numbers” with Austen Kroll after they “hung out once at BravoCon,” Morgan chimed in to say, “I did the other one,” referring to Kroll’s Southen Charm costar Conover.

Host Andy Cohen then asked, “Did you make out with Craig?” prompting Morgan to reply, “Well, we had a little tête-à-tête.”

Some fans speculated in the comments section of the @Bestofbravo clip that Morgan was confusing Conover with Southern Charm creator Whitney Sudler-Smith. “I think she got Whitney and Craig confused 😂,” one Instagram user wrote.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

In 2019, Sudler-Smith’s mom, Patricia Altschul, seemingly claimed that her son and Morgan once hooked up. After an Instagram user commented, “If only she would support her son coming out of the closet” on a photo of Altschul, 82, and Morgan on Bravo’s pride float, Altschul shot back, “He’s not gay … ask Sonja.”

DeSorbo, for her part, may have seemed unbothered by Morgan’s comments, but she recently recalled feeling uncomfortable with how Raquel Leviss acted toward Conover at Hannah Berner and Des Bishop’s May 2022 wedding.

“I literally survey the whole f—king room. I clock Craig at the bar and I watch Raquel leave the dance floor and walk over to Craig,” she said during a recent “Giggly Squad” podcast live show, per a video shared via TikTok. “I’m standing there and I turn to literally everyone around me and I was like, ‘I don’t trust this bitch.’ … Everyone was like, ‘Oh, my God, no, she’s so sweet! She would never.’ And I f—king knew it.”

DeSorbo’s intuitive feeling about Leviss, 28, came nearly one year before the Vanderpump Rules star’s months-long affair with costar Tom Sandoval made headlines in March. Us Weekly confirmed at the time that Sandoval, 40, and Ariana Madix called it quits after nine years of dating due to the infidelity scandal. The fallout from the bombshell affair played out on the season 10 reunion of Pump Rules, which aired in May, and the three-part reunion, which aired later that month and in early June.