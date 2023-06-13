In a post-Scandoval world, some past interactions with Raquel Leviss hit different. Paige DeSorbo didn’t hold back as she recalled a story about the Vanderpump Rules star at Hannah Berner and Des Bishop’s wedding.

“I literally survey the whole f—king room. I clock Craig at the bar and I watch Raquel leave the dance floor and walk over to Craig,” the 30-year-old Summer House star, who has been dating Craig Conover since summer 2021, said at a recent “Giggly Squad” podcast live show, per a video shared via TikTok. “I’m standing there and I turn to literally everyone around me and I was like, ‘I don’t trust this bitch.’ … Everyone was like, ‘Oh, my God, no, she’s so sweet! She would never.’ And I f—king knew it.”

While the BFFs agreed that Raquel, 28, had always been “very nice to us,” Hannah, 31, joked, “But in a way like a hurt bird.”

The SURver was in attendance at the May 2022 nuptials as Shahs of Sunset alum Nema Vand’s date, nearly three months before she and Tom Sandoval secretly slept together for the first time in August 2022. While 40-year-old Sandoval — who was dating longtime partner Ariana Madix at the time — has insisted that the twosome briefly broke things off before falling “in love” in January, Raquel later confessed that their affair never ended.

“I think it’s important to me to tell the truth. I think that I’ve been lying and being so deceitful this entire time that I don’t want to lie anymore. And it’s all out there anyway. The worst is out. Yet I’m still finding myself having to lie about specific timeline things,” Raquel said in part 3 of the Vanderpump Rules reunion, which aired earlier this month. “[Sandoval] feels like it would be less hurtful to say that this wasn’t going on for so long. … The second time was, it was actually during Mexico [for Scheana Shay’s wedding].”

Confirming that the infidelity was ongoing, Raquel said: “I don’t remember how often it would happen, but it definitely picked up speed more after we wrapped filming [in September 2022].”

She further admitted to sleeping with Sandoval while Ariana — who learned of the affair in March — was out of town at her grandma’s funeral.

“I know that the reason why Tom wanted to lie about is because it’s a really bad look to hook up with someone’s boyfriend in their own house, when they’ve gone out of town. Especially for a funeral of all things,” Raquel said through tears. “So I don’t know, this is f—king killed my soul. I am so sick of lying. I hate it. I hate being deceitful. It’s horrible.”

Paige and Hannah, meanwhile, questioned why Sandoval wasn’t by his girlfriend’s side as she mourned.

“Why wasn’t Sandoval at the funeral?” Paige asked in the aforementioned clip.

Hannah added, “The whole thing is wild.”