Still looking for answers. Scheana Shay learned more about Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss‘ affair at the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion — but there is still at least one question left unanswered.

The “Good as Gold” artist, 37, took to social media on Sunday, June 11, to address a tweet from a viewer, which read, “One question I still have is, if the affair started at guys night, why did Sandoval care that Rachel went out with Peter & wanted to know if they hooked up? I def think it happened sooner or there was an emotional affair already happening.”

In response, Shay replied, “Million dollar question! 🧐.”

During season 10 of Vanderpump Rules, fans watched Leviss, 28, explore brief connections with Tom Schwartz, Peter Madrigal and Oliver Saunders. It was later revealed that she was hooking up with Sandoval, 40, amid his nearly decade-long romance with Ariana Madix, as of August 2022.

After the TomTom co-owner and Madix, 37, called it quits in March because she learned of his infidelity, Madrigal, 38, recalled a confusing conversation he shared with Sandoval ahead of the drama.

“I get an interesting text from one Tom Sandoval. He hasn’t texted me in six months,” the SUR manager shared on Kristen Doute‘s “Sex, Love, and What Else Matters” podcast in April, referring to a conversation from earlier that year. “And then he texts me and he says, and I quote, ‘Dude, exclamation point. Just watched the first episode LOL, exclamation point. Did you bang Raquel the night after SUR, exclamation point, question mark, crying laughing face.’”

Madrigal continued: “If you go through my text messages with Tom Sandoval, he never texts me emojis. Never does. At the time, I am so disconnected, I didn’t even think about it. What I’m thinking is, ‘How are they portraying me on the show?’ So, I call him. He was all like, ‘Oh, no, I was just was wondering if you banged Raquel that night.'”

Sandoval, meanwhile, offered his own narrative about his secret romance with Leviss, claiming on the reunion that he hooked up with the model once in August 2022 and stopped seeing her until after the cameras stopped rolling, confirming they were “in love” by January.

Leviss, for her part, contradicted the claims in a confessional filmed days after the reunion.

“I think it’s important to me to tell the truth. I think that I’ve been lying and being so deceitful this entire time that I don’t want to lie anymore and it’s all out there anyway. Like, the worst is out, yet I’m still finding myself having to lie about specific timeline things,” she told producers in an interview that aired on Wednesday, June 7. “[Sandoval] feels like it would be less hurtful to say that, you know, this wasn’t going on for so long. [But] the second time was actually during Mexico [at Scheana and Brock Davies’ August 2022 wedding].”

According to the California native, she previously suggested becoming a throuple with Sandoval and Madix as well. “I love Ariana as a person and I’m in love with Tom Sandoval so it didn’t seem that far-fetched of that idea but it was not something in question,” she added. “He’s going to kill me, I just hate lying so much.”

In the aftermath of the bombshell revelation, a source offered an update on how Leviss was handling public backlash.

“Upon the completion of filming the reunion, Raquel entered a voluntary inpatient behavioral health and trauma facility and remains there to date — 68 days and counting,” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly. “Her treatment is helping her learn the basis of her decisions and to grow from her mistakes with the hope of making better choices and becoming a better person. She is a young woman that is and has been remorseful for her actions and has apologized repeatedly. Raquel looks forward to sharing her story with the unfiltered truth when she comes out.”