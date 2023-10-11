Dixie D’Amelio is living her best single girl life — and it’s all being documented on The D’Amelio Show.

During new episodes of the Hulu reality series released on Wednesday, October 11, Dixie, 21, shared insight into her relationship status, teasing that only “psychopaths” want to hang out with her.

“I don’t want to like anyone, I am so emotionally unavailable. I do not care to like anyone. I just want people to like me and be in love with me,” she shared during her confessional. “I feel like that’s relatable. I definitely need to have a talk with my therapist about that one.”

When Dixie joined sister Charli and parents Heidi and Marc D’Amelio on a trip to Japan, the foursome had a conversation about relationships.

“I don’t want [a boyfriend],” Dixie told her dad. “Don’t start with me please.”

Marc, 54, hit back, claiming his daughter is “dating half the NBA.” Dixie, seemingly horrified, responded, “Stop! Don’t say that.”

“Seriously, if you’re going to date somebody, [you’ve] gotta date somebody on a decent team,” Marc added, noting that whoever Dixie had been talking to at the time was “barely in the NBA.”

While the name of her potential suitor was bleeped out during the episode, Dixie was shown receiving a FaceTime call in another confessional. “I’m trying so hard not to have a crush on anyone,” she said, warning the caller that she was filming. A male’s voice could be heard saying, “Alright, babe, call me later.”

Dixie was previously in a long-term romance with fellow internet star Noah Beck before they split in late 2022. During The D’Amelio Show, Dixie recalled reuniting with her ex at Coachella this past April.

“First person I run into, Noah Beck. Awesome. Turn to the side, there’s all the photographers. Great. Give him a side hug, pretend we didn’t date for two years, go into the fest. It’s fine,” she said. “Then [I] wake up the next morning, there’s a bunch of pictures of us together.”

Dixie teased on camera that her love life was her main priority at the moment.

“There’s no pressure for me to release music. The podcast is still a work in progress,” she said. “So right now, my biggest goal professionally is probably to marry rich. I really don’t wanna work anymore.”

Dixie was referring to her “relationship advice podcast” with Josh Richards, whom she was romantically linked to earlier this year.

“He asked me to do it in November, December, and that’s when we started talking more and then we started hanging out as friends and then …” Dixie said, playing coy. “I just hate that there was so much drama around me and him. Whatever. It’ll be fine. It’ll be fun.”

While one of the show’s producers joked about the “sexual tension” between Dixie and Josh, she made it clear that they were “homies.” (Josh has been dating Gabriela Moura since April.)

New episodes of The D’Amelio Show release via Hulu on Wednesdays.