Keeping the romance alive. Six months after welcoming their first child together, Katharine McPhee and husband David Foster remain as in love as ever.

The American Idol alum, 37, shared a recent text message exchange with her husband on Tuesday, September 21.

“Texts with the husband @davidfoster,” the Country Comfort star shared via her Instagram Story, alongside screenshots of their iMessage conversation.

The “Over It” crooner sent her spouse a behind-the-scenes video of herself posing on a bed, wearing blue lingerie and an open white shirt, writing, “I’m an underwear model now.”

In response, the 71-year-old music producer replied to his better half, “Vava VavA-voom Hot mom — I tried u a bit ago but u are obviously busy stripping [crying laughter emoji]. U look amazing!!! Wow!!!”

The House Bunny actress jokingly teased her spouse —whom she wed in June 2019 — that she was “stripping indeed” alongside a laughing emoji.

After less than one year of dating, Us Weekly confirmed the pair were engaged in July 2018 before they tied the knot in London one year later.

“A year ago today I married the love of my life,” the California native wrote via her Instagram in June 2020. “Thank you for always loving me and inspiring me in all aspects of my life. I love you. Here’s to the future! (Oh and happy anniversary to the other love of my life – this dreamy dress! 😂💕 thank you @ZacPosen!!).

Less than one month later, the musician gushed over his bride.

“We’re doing great,” the David Foster: Off the Record star exclusively told Us in July 2020, noting their pair’s solid connection and deep conversations. “She’s opinionated, super-talented, and along with that super-talent comes a big brain, and she’s got a lot to say. It’s challenging, but in the best way possible.”

The former American Idol mentor added at the time, “She has to keep pushing to make me answer things that I don’t want to answer, which is great. Her navigation skills are better than anybody’s I’ve ever seen and she’s super-evolved.”

The duo later welcomed their first child together, son Rennie, in February.

“Kat McPhee and David Foster are the proud parents of a baby boy,” the actress’s rep told Us at the time. A source also added, “Everything went well. Mom and baby are healthy.”

One month later, the Broadway alum revealed their son’s name during a March appearance on Today With Jenna & Hoda.

“We haven’t said anything [yet] … but his name is Rennie David Foster,” she explained at the time. “We picked Rennie because I’d actually been in labor for a while, and we didn’t have a name picked out. We had a couple names, but my husband was on a text chain with his sisters and one of his sisters suggested an old family name. It was his great-grandfather’s name, his great-uncle’s name, so it has a long history in his family.”

The Smash alum shared Rennie’s face for the first time via Instagram on September 9 when she posted a “Canada photo dump” from the family’s recent vacation. In the third photo in her post, McPhee held her 6-month-old son and waved, as they stood in a garden full of flowers. Her little one wore a gray outfit and black-and-white baseball cap.