David Foster’s Family Loves ‘Old Soul’ Katharine McPhee

She’s got their blessing. David Foster’s family couldn’t be happier about his relationship with fianceé Katharine McPhee, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Katharine is the kindest, sweetest person to David’s family and everyone loves her,” the source says. “David is really head over heels in love with Katharine. He considers her an old soul and [they] can actually have real conversations with each other.”

Us Weekly confirmed that the couple — who share a 34-year age difference — were engaged after more than a year of dating. Foster, 68, proposed to the 34-year-old American Idol alum in July while the pair were on a romantic vacation in Italy.

The composer’s daughters certainly haven’t been shy about expressing their adoration for their future stepmother. “[McPhee]’s amazing and funny, fun, smart, elegant, timeless, beautiful, talented. I can’t say enough about her,” Foster’s daughter Amy — whose mother is his first wife, Bonnie Jean Cook — gushed to Us in July. “I know that some people have been hating on that relationship. All I can tell you is it absolutely works when you see them together. It’s love.”

Barely Famous stars Erin Foster and Sara Foster — whose mother Rebecca Dyer was married to the record producer from 1982 to 1986 — have also made it clear they approve of McPhee. After their father posted a couple of the newly engaged couple in Italy, Erin commented, “Mommmyyy” with heart emojis while Sara quipped, “Out of the country. What did I miss?”

McPhee and Erin, 36, engaged in some playful banter in August after the reality TV personality commented on a photo of the lovebirds in British Columbia, “FEELS LIKE I COULD HAVE BEEN INVITED ON THIS BEAUTIFUL TRIP” to which McPhee hilariously responded, “mommy and daddy need alone time.”

As for the nuptials, a source also tells Us, “His family hasn’t heard too much about wedding planning. There’s no date set yet, but they want to do it sometime next year — but they haven’t moved forward with a date, so it’s pretty up in the air.” Although the Foster sisters played coy about the upcoming wedding, Sara, 37, joked to Us in September, “We just hope we’re invited. I feel like we will be” while Erin insisted, “We’re really happy for everyone.”

With reporting by Travis Cronin

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!