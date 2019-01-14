Keeping things light. Demi Lovato made the best of a bad situation by liking a funny Instagram post about sobriety on Saturday, January 12.

The “Skyscraper” singer, 26, double-tapped a meme that showed a group of four girls posing for a selfie at what appears to be a bar. Two of the ladies are holding up alcoholic beverages, while the third’s hand is raised like she’s gripping a glass, but there’s actually nothing there.

“When you’re all about that new sober life but still tryna hold onto your old idea,” the meme read, pointing out the brunette’s empty hand with a red circle.

A day after liking the post, the Sonny With a Chance alum flew with her family to Florida to attend longtime friend Jenna Schubart’s wedding to Lee Smith. Lovato posted several videos of her mom, Dianna De La Garza, dancing at the reception on her Instagram Story, as well as a stunning snapshot of the newlyweds on the dance floor. “Congrats to my sis @jennaschubart and her new hubby Lee!!!” she captioned the pic.

Earlier this month, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that Lovato is slowly “getting back to the normal swing of things” following her near-fatal overdose in July 2018. Part of that new normal is cutting alcohol out of her life, including on holidays.

The former Disney Channel star celebrated New Year’s Eve with sparking apple cider instead of champagne. “#Sobriety,” she wrote on an Instagram Story photo of a bottle of Martinelli’s along with a half-full glass on December 31.

Lovato — who, according to a second insider, is “happy, healthy” and enjoying her time with boyfriend Henri Levy — has been open about her battle with drugs and alcohol throughout the years. “I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time,” she wrote on Instagram shortly before checking into a 90-day rehab program last summer. “It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet.”

