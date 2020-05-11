Learning to heal. Tallulah Willis penned a thoughtful tribute to mom Demi Moore on Mother’s Day — and opened up about a darker time in their relationship.

“Channeling love and strength to every mother to be, tired mamas, step moms, and mamas who’ve lost something precious,” Willis, 26, wrote in a lengthy Instagram caption on Sunday, May 10, alongside a cheerful photo of herself and the Ghost actress, 57. “I didn’t talk to my mom for almost 3 years and during that shattered time this day would transport me from fragmented pieces to absolute dust.”

Willis’ rocky period with her mother took place during the G.I. Jane star’s marriage to Ashton Kutcher, which lasted from 2005 to 2013. As she reflected on how her relationship with Moore has changed since she split from the That 70’s Show alum, 42, the Scarlet Letter star got candid about the complicated nature of forgiveness.

“Through a metamorphosis of inward self-reflection and a malleability to forgive, 3 years did not stretch to forever. The gratitude of that truth has never lost its potency,” Willis wrote. “I am magnetically transfixed by my mother, if you know me personally you know the magnitude of her presence in my life. I often wonder what kind of connection could be formed were I to meet the 26 year old Demi. I think we’d have a lot of laughter.”

The Bandits actress previously discussed her broken relationship with Moore during a November 2019 appearance on Red Table Talk with her sisters Rumer and Scout Willis. While Moore reflected on her “addiction and codependency” to Kutcher, Tallulah admitted to feeling abandoned by her mother after Rumer, 31, and Scout, 28, moved out.

“Watching the behavior with Ashton those years — because everyone left the house and it was just me living there — I felt very forgotten and I felt like I developed and I nurtured a narrative that she didn’t love me,” Moore’s youngest daughter explained at the time. “And I truly believed it … In that moment, you’re hurt and you can’t fathom that someone that loves you would do that to you and would choose others more than you.”

Despite their past troubles, Moore has grown even closer to her daughters in the years since her divorce from Kutcher. The Indecent Proposal star reunited with her children and ex-husband Bruce Willis in Idaho during the coronavirus pandemic, allowing Tallulah and her “maternal deity” to continue to strengthen their bond.

“I revel in all that you are @demimoore and all that you continue to teach me,” Tallulah concluded on Mother’s Day. “I witness what this day means for you, and where you came from. Every nook and cranny of you is worthy and gilded. I love you.”