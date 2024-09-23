One week after he was missing in action from the 2024 Emmy Awards, Dick Van Dyke has pulled out of another planned appearance. The 98-year-old actor was expected to attend a three-day FanX event in Salt Lake City later this month, but organizers announced via social media on Monday, September 23, that Van Dyke was no longer “able to travel” for the convention. Kick off the week with more of Us’ hot stories below:

Ashton Kutcher is the latest celebrity whose history with Diddy is raising eyebrows following the music mogul’s arrest. In a resurfaced 2019 interview, Kutcher played coy when asked about his “Diddy party stories.”

