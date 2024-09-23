Your account
Us Weekly’s 5 Hot Stories: Dick Van Dyke Cancels Appearance, Ashton Kutcher Video Resurfaces

By
One week after he was missing in action from the 2024 Emmy Awards, Dick Van Dyke has pulled out of another planned appearance. The 98-year-old actor was expected to attend a three-day FanX event in Salt Lake City later this month, but organizers announced via social media on Monday, September 23, that Van Dyke was no longer “able to travel” for the convention. Kick off the week with more of Us’ hot stories below:

  • Ashton Kutcher is the latest celebrity whose history with Diddy is raising eyebrows following the music mogul’s arrest. In a resurfaced 2019 interview, Kutcher played coy when asked about his “Diddy party stories.”
  • “Octomom” Nadya Suleman, known for welcoming the first surviving set of octuplets in 2009, is now a first-time grandmother.
  • True-crime lovers have combed through Ryan Murphy’s series Monsters for inaccuracies about the Menéndez brothers’ murder case. Us breaks down whether Erik and Lyle really knew O.J. Simpson after that jaw-dropping reveal.
  • Has “Karma” come for Travis Kelce’s football career? Some critics think so — but Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is confident the tight end’s season will turn around after a slow start.

In this article

Ashton Kutcher Celebrity Bio

Ashton Kutcher

Dick Van Dyke

