The couple that works out together, sticks together. Dominic West and his wife, Catherine FitzGerald, were spotted out for a jog nearly one month after sparking rumors of a troubled marriage.

On Tuesday, November 10, the pair hit the pavement for a run near their home in Cotswold, England. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the 51-year-old actor led the way in a red T-shirt and black sweatpants with his 49-year-old wife following closely behind. The exercise outing marks the first time that the couple has been seen together since publicly defending the state of their marriage.

In October, the Affair alum raised eyebrows after he was seen cozying up to Lily James in Rome. The twosome, who play a father-daughter duo in the upcoming BBC miniseries The Pursuit of Love, were photographed riding through the city on a scooter and later sat down for an intimate meal. Soon after the PDA pics surfaced, West and his wife addressed the situation in front of their U.K. home.

“Our marriage is strong and we’re very much still together. Thank you,” the Wire alum wrote in a note to reporters at the time.

The British actor and the landscape designer tied the knot in 2010 and share four kids: Dora, 14, Senan, 12, Francis, 11, and Christabel, 5. West is also the father of daughter Martha, 22, whom he shares with ex Polly Astor.

Amid the scandal, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that West and his wife “wanted to put up a united front,” though both FitzGerald and James, 31, were “horrified by the pictures.”

Following rumors about her connection with West, the Rebecca actress canceled a number of TV appearances. Soon after she was seen canoodling with West, a source told Us exclusively that the headlines “strained Lily and Dominic’s working and personal relationship.”

“Dominic and Lily had spent a lot of time together on set working together,” the insider added of the actors, who were reportedly “very flirtatious” during filming. “Dominic didn’t seem to be trying to hide the fact that he was attracted to her. The way Dominic was carrying on with Lily people assumed that he was allowed to stray from his marriage.”

Before her day out with the Golden Globe nominee, James was linked to Chris Evans following her split from The Crown‘s Matt Smith. The pair were spotted together on multiple occasions over the summer, but the Yesterday actress has kept quiet about their rumored fling. She was since seen stepping out with Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again costar Dominic Cooper in London.