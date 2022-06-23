Spilling the tea. Dorit Kemsley claimed that Lisa Vanderpump ignored her at a mutual friend’s party, furthering her narrative that the restaurateur didn’t reach out to her after she was robbed at gunpoint in her home in October 2021.

“Listen, I’ve heard a lot of things. I heard that she reached out to me, thought she was blocked, so you never really know what to believe,” Dorit, 45, told Andy Cohen during a Wednesday, June 22, appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

“I know this: If we had received the message, we would have responded. I don’t want to drag this LVP thing on, but three months, four months after the incident, we saw her. We were at a mutual friend’s 70th birthday party,” the fashion designer continued. After claiming that Vanderpump, 61, “never came up” to her or her husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, at the gathering, Dorit added, “If you had sent a text message and you really cared, approach one of us and say, ‘How you doing? I sent you a text, I didn’t hear back.’ Nothing.”

When the Connecticut native claimed that the Simply Divine author had said nothing about the incident during a May appearance on WWHL, Vanderpump defended herself via Twitter. “Fact … I reached out … they didn’t reply,” she wrote. In a subsequent tweet, she included a screenshot of a text she allegedly sent to PK in October 2021. “I’m so sorry to hear what transpired glad that you’re all safe,” the text message read.

However, Dorit still isn’t convinced. “I just find it a little hard to believe that she did indeed reach out when she said she did,” she told Cohen, 54, adding that Vanderpump tweeted “a very vicious comment” about how she “didn’t recognize” her at the mutual friend’s party.

While the two reality stars were once close friends, the downfall of their relationship was documented on season 9 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2019. When Dorit returned a puppy she adopted from the Vanderpump Dog Foundation to an animal shelter, the British designer was furious that her then-bestie hadn’t brought the dog to her instead. RHOBH executive producer Chris Cullen later accused Vanderpump of leaking the “puppygate” story to the press. Vanderpump, for her part, vehemently denied the accusations and left the show halfway through season 9.

“I [left the show] because I was very, very, very unhappy and I didn’t appreciate being called a liar,” she exclusively told Us Weekly during a March 2021 episode of the “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast. “To accuse me of selling a story, when you never get stories come out of my restaurants, you know, so it was such an insult to me. It was about my heart, it was about the Vanderpump Dog Foundation, which was something that was born out of complete compassion and my passion project. I just thought, ‘I’m done with it.’”

Dorit is still a cast member on RHOBH and appears on season 12 of the series, which premiered on May 11.

