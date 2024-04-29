Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are the real deal.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted Lipa, 28, holding up her phone in a recent batch of paparazzi photos, and were quick to notice that Turner, 34, was featured in her lock screen photo.

In the zoomed in photo, Turner could be seen smiling against Lipa’s face. The singer had her mouth open and eyes shut in the image, which has been shared multiple times on social media.

“Her hand in his butt pocket… her phone background… I want what they have fr,” one fan wrote. Another added, “They’re such a couple. Idk how else to explain it. Aesthetically. Vibe wise they’re just such a couple.”

Lipa may have a song called “Training Season” on her forthcoming album — Radical Optimism is set to be released on Friday, May 3 — but Turner has proved himself to be boyfriend material for the star. In fact, she might have manifested their romance while writing that particular tune.

“I was like, ‘OK, I’m going to write down what I want,’” she said of the single during an Elle interview published earlier this month. “The power of manifestation and writing things into existence with the power of words. When you know your worth, you know what you want and what you don’t want.”

Lipa and Turner started sparking romance rumors in January. At the time, a source confirmed to Us Weekly that they had been “dating for a little while” and they had “an amazing connection.”

In the months that followed, Lipa and Turner have attempted to keep things under the radar, but the hand-holding and romantic getaways have made it clear they’re more than friends.

“Callum is really the first serious relationship she’s had in the past few years,” a separate source told Us late last month. Lipa famously dated Anwar Hadid for two years until calling it quits in December 2021. The singer “casually dated a few people here and there” after the breakup, the insider added, but nothing stuck.

“Dua and Callum spend almost all their time together and are nearly inseparable,” the source added. “They’re very serious about one another.”

The same insider told Us that “they’ve met each other’s families,” which means a lot for Lipa who is “very close with her family.” The source continued to say that it “means everything” Lipa let Turner in.

“The attraction is definitely there,” the insider added, sharing that Lipa “appreciates Callum for so much more than just his physical appearance.”