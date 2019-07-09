Duchess Meghan, meet King Simba! Meghan is slated to attend the U.K. premiere of The Lion King alongside Prince Harry on Sunday, July 14, Us Weekly confirms. The appearance will be the former Suits star’s first red carpet appearance since she gave birth to the couple’s son, Archie, in May.

The event, which celebrates Disney’s photorealistic remake of its 1999 animated hit, will be held at Leicester Square in London on Sunday. A source tells Us that Meghan, 37, is attending as of now, but “could very well decide to stay home with Archie last-minute.”

Meghan and Harry, 34, welcomed Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor on May 6 and introduced the newborn to the world two days later. “He has the sweetest temperament,” Meghan told members of the press at the time. “He’s really calm. … He’s been the dream, so it’s been a special couple of days.”

The new mother made her next public appearance at the Trooping the Colour parade on June 8, celebrating Queen Elizabeth II’s 93rd birthday.

And on Saturday, July 6, Archie was christened at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, which is where Harry and Meghan tied the knot in May 2018 and where Harry himself had his baptism in 1984. Archie wore a handmade replica of the royal christening gown worn by royals ever since Queen Victoria commissioned it in 1841, according to a post on Harry and Meghan’s Instagram page.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son,” the post read. “They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment.”

The Lion King will open in U.S. theaters on Friday, July 19.

With reporting by Travis Cronin

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!