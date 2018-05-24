Even someone marrying a prince can have pre-wedding jitters! Duchess Meghan (nee Markle) was “super stressed” for the week leading up to her royal nuptials to Prince Harry, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“She was a nervous wreck the morning of the wedding, but once she got through the vow part, she calmed down,” the source explains. “She was happy during the reception and was able to relax.”

Meghan, 36, and Harry, 33, exchanged vows at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in England on Saturday, May 19. The former Suits star hid her nerves well as she walked down the aisle with Prince Charles in her stunning Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy dress in front of approximately 600 guests and the 29.2 million Americans watching at home.

Following the ceremony, Harry, Meghan and their guests attended a luncheon hosted by Queen Elizabeth II at St George’s Hall. After a quick change, the couple, who announced their engagement in November 2017, got to let loose at their second reception hosted by Prince Charles.

The more private celebration, which included 200 of the bride and groom’s closet family and friends, included fireworks, dancing and a special bartender — George Clooney! The Oscar winner hopped behind the bar and served drinks, including his Casamigos tequila. Other celebrity faces at the reception included Serena Williams, Priyanka Chopra and Idris Elba, who served as the party’s DJ.

Meghan, Harry and his best friend, Charlie van Straubenzee, all gave a speeches at the event. A source told Us that the “entire room was cracking up” during van Straubenzee’s speech when he “brought up Harry’s tabloid antics and made fun of his hair loss.”

The newlyweds, who were spotted in dark sunglasses as they returned to Kensington Palace two days after the wedding, made their first official appearance as a married couple on Tuesday, May 22, at an early birthday celebration for Prince Charles.

