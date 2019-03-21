Looking for a royal romance? Duchess Meghan’s best friend, Jessica Mulroney, is here to help!

The Canadian stylist, 39, announced her partnership with Bumble on Thursday, March 21, as the dating app’s new strategic advisor. “I believe in the power of connections: whether it’s when women initiate the first date, or when they connect in business or in friendship. I’m so proud to start working with a company that is changing the way we do all of it,” Mulroney wrote on Instagram. “Creating a safe space for us to connect, learn from each other and perhaps even live happily ever after. One connection can change the course of your life. Big things to come Canada!”

Although the Good Morning America fashion contributor did not introduce Meghan, 37, to husband Prince Harry, she supported the couple after news broke of their relationship in October 2016 by occasionally hosting them at her Canadian residence with husband Ben Mulroney, according to Hello magazine. Jessica also helped the Suits alum select her wedding dress and the beauty guru’s children — twins Brian and John, 8, and daughter Ivy, 5 — were in the bridal party as Meghan and Harry, 34, wed in May 2018.

While Jessica has been in the Duchess of Sussex’s life for several years and they have gone on many vacations together, the ladies enjoy keeping their friendship under wraps.

“Listen, every person has to have a bit of privacy in their life. There are certain things I hold very dear and secret,” the wedding designer told Harper’s Bazaar in a profile published on March 7. “There are things I’ll never talk about, for sure. My life is an open book, but there’s always a few secret pages in the back that nobody will be able to read.”

One of those secrets includes details about Meghan’s ultra-posh baby shower in New York City in February. The former lifestyle blogger celebrated her pregnancy with Jessica and other famous pals, including Amal Clooney, Abigail Spencer and Gayle King, at The Mark Hotel.

Queen Elizabeth’s former spokesperson, Dickie Arbiter, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, March 18, that the former actress’ soiree “was a bit over-the-top” and, while British royals aren’t keen on having baby showers, “Meghan is American and she does things the American way.”

