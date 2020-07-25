Family first? Jinger Duggar and husband Jeremy Vuolo opened up about which family member they wouldn’t quarantine with amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Some of those little ones that have, like, a thousand questions and they’re constantly asking you questions,” Jinger, 26, told Us Weekly exclusively in the latest episode of Quarantine Confessions.

Her husband, 32, however, didn’t hesitate to identify one of his brothers-in-law.

“I would say John-David [Duggar] immediately, because John is so smart and him and I work on different levels,” Jeremy explained. “I would just feel like an idiot around him all day. He gets so much stuff done, I would feel so lazy. I would feel really lazy.”

The matriarch of the Duggar clan, Michelle Duggar, didn’t point to any of her children or their spouses but did say, “Our dogs.”

When it comes to what the Duggar brood has been binge-watching throughout the quarantine, the family’s answers also varied.

Jeremy and Jinger, who have been married since 2016 and share 2-year-old daughter Felicity with another child on the way, have kept up with The Crown, The English Game and The Great British Bake Off.

Jinger’s sister Jessa Seewald and her husband, Ben Seewald, revealed that their sons, Spurgeon, 4, and Henry, 3, have been fans of The Crocodile Hunter. The couple also share 13-month-old daughter Ivy.

Jana Duggar, who previously talked to Us about being single in a family of married siblings, has been focused on home renovation shows, especially Tiny Houses.

The 19 Kids and Counting alums also sounded off on what their quarantine hashtag would be.

Michelle, 53, chose #DeclutterMyHouse, while Ben, 25, picked #LookOnTheBrightSide.

Jeremy decided on #Home, and his wife joked that hers is #Long.

For more of the reality star family’s Quarantine Confessions, including why Ben and Jessa stocked up on butter when the pandemic struck, watch the exclusive video above.

