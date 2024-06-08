Dustin Lynch is setting the record straight about those dating rumors involving Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard.

“I mean, rumors get started. We’ve been through years of this stuff,” Lynch, 39, exclusively told Us Weekly ahead of hosting the Dustin Lynch Pool Situation party at the Margaritaville Hotel Nashville during CMA Fest, which kicked off on Thursday, June 6.

He continued, “We’re great friends. I’m so pumped. She’s got a house here [in Nashville] now that’s doing great. She’s making some new friends here in town. I haven’t been in the Bravo world ever, but to see what that fan base is like is intense. You [open] a whole new can of worms. I’m telling you…[I’m] talking about a big can of worms.”

The country star went on to tell Us that while he’s “not scared of dating at all,” he still hasn’t found Mrs. Right just yet. (Lynch and model Kelli Seymour called it quits in 2021.)

“I love [being able] to do a lot of fun events [with a partner], and [having] a plus one that you can trust is a very important thing,” he explained. “And I miss that, so I’m on the hunt. I would love to have a consistent date to those things.”

Lynch and Hubbard, 37, first sparked dating rumors in November – about three months after her ex-fiancé and fellow Summer House costar Carl Radke called off their wedding in August. The dramatic interaction between the former couple was featured on the season 8 finale of the long-running Bravo series, which aired at the end of May.

“They aren’t dating,” a source told Us last November about Lynch and Hubbard, noting that the pair are “in the same friend group” in Nashville.

That same month, Hubbard got the rumor mill swirling after she seemingly hinted that she had been flirting with Lynch at the time. After Nick Viall pointed out that the “Party Mode” singer was “on the market” during her appearance on his “The Viall Files” podcast, the Bravo personality playfully replied, “He says hi, by the way.”

However, during an appearance on the “Bitch Bible” podcast in May, Hubbard gave fans a glimpse at her romance with her new boyfriend – someone she previously dated during COVID-19 pandemic.

“Some of my friends call it, like, a boomerang, where you go out the first time, the timing wasn’t right, and then they come back around,” she stated.

During a September 2023 appearance on Viall’s podcast, Lynch touched on why he doesn’t date someone that already runs in his circle.

“I purposefully have never dated anybody in Nashville ‘cause I just don’t want the circles talkin’ and so I try to stay out of that world,” he said. “So, long-distance is kind of what I’ve found some comfort in, [with taking] two weeks off and then you see someone for three or four days of just awesomeness and then you go miss them again.”

With reporting by Jeremy Parsons