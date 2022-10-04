Cheering her on. Landon Barker, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian sat in the Dancing With the Stars audience to support Charli D’Amelio during James Bond Night on Monday, October 3.

D’Amelio and Landon, both 18, confirmed their romance in July. Last month, the TikTok star told Us Weekly that her boyfriend was supporting her “every step of the way” throughout her DWTS journey. She added at the time that Kardashian, 43, and Travis, 46, were also “super excited” for her.

After the Connecticut native performed a Rumba to Billie Eilish‘s “No Time to Die” with partner Mark Ballas, the father-son duo and the Kardashians star could be seen smiling and applauding in the audience. D’Amelio admitted that the “sultry” nature of the dance was a challenge for her.

“I don’t know how to flirt in general. I can’t even make eye contact,” she said during a pre-taped video. However, the judges were impressed by her commitment to the style and gave her a score of 33. “I don’t blame you for not making eye contact with that freaky eye,” Derek Hough joked, referring to Ballas’ fake scar and glassy eye contact lens. D’Amelio told the judges that while rehearsing the number, “it took a lot of laughing in his face before I could keep it together.”

After her first performance on the Disney+ reality competition last month, the social media personality told Us that her boyfriend was proud of her. “He’s never seen me dance before, so I think he was nervous. But he’s always been so supportive,” she said.

Sitting in the DWTS audience isn’t the first example of Kardashian supporting her stepson’s girlfriend. In July, she shared a photo of the content creator’s Born Dreamer fragrance via her Instagram Story, adding heart and star emojis. The Hulu personality and Travis exchanged vows in Italy in May. Landon attended the nuptials as did his sisters Alabama, 19, and Atiana, 23. The Poosh founder’s three children with ex Scott Disick — Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 7 — were all present for the ceremony as well.

In June, Landon sang Kardashian’s praises during an interview with E! News. “She’s amazing. I love Kourt so much. I love expanding the family,” he said at the time. The California native also spoke highly of the Italian wedding. “It was great to go out there and see my dad super happy about his new wife. It was honestly amazing. It was all a beautiful experience,” he said.