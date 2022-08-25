Making it personal! Charli D’Amelio and mom Heidi D’Amelio have joined the cast of Dancing With the Stars season 31, Us Weekly can confirm.

Charli, 18, and Heidi, 50, will compete against each other for the mirror ball in the upcoming installment of the reality series, set to premiere on Disney+ in September.

The TikTok star and her mom are just two of the contestants who will appear in DWTS’ first season on the streaming service. In April, ABC announced the show would be moving to Disney+ after over a decade on network television.

“The show’s broad appeal, as well as the overwhelming popularity of its Disney-themed competition nights, make Disney+ the perfect home for Dancing With the Stars while continuing to expand our demographic reach,” Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution chairman Kareem Daniel said in a statement at the time, making it the first live series to debut on the platform.

“As we’re significantly expanding our unscripted slate at ABC, this is a great opportunity to introduce this show to a whole new generation of fans on Disney+,” Walt Disney Chairman of Entertainment Dana Walden added in the press release, noting that DWTS has brought “so much joy to millions of viewers” during its time on the air.

The judges and professional dancers, for their part, were quick to show their support for the surprising new format.

“It’s an exciting new chapter for the show and for the streaming world in general. Now the west coast can vote in real-time. I’m excited for the show possibilities over at Disney+ and am daydreaming about how we’re going t pull off quick changes and set changes with no commercial breaks!” Cheryl Burke exclusively told Us in May.

The reality star, 38, noted that it was an “opportunity for potential new fans to discover” the beloved program,” adding that it will “give our loyal followers from over the last 30 seasons something to look forward to as well.”

In July, DWTS’ publicist Ingrid Meilan confirmed that Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli would all return as judges for season 31.

The following month, Burke, along with pros Witney Carson, Artem Chigvintsev, Brandon Armstrong, Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov teamed up for the season 31 promo footage, confirming they would also all be returning to the ballroom.

Hough, 37, echoed Burke’s statements about the new challenge. However, he admitted the announcement gave him pause at first.