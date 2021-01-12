Meet and greet! Witney Carson introduced her newborn son, Leo, to a very important person: her fellow Dancing With the Stars pro Lindsay Arnold.

Carson, 27, captured the sweet moment via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, January 12. Arnold, who is also 27, was shown holding the little one as he peacefully rested.

“He’s so cute,” Arnold said. “And so tiny!”

Leading up to the special occasion, Arnold — who welcomed daughter Sage with husband Sam Cusick in November — gushed about getting to meet her close pal’s baby boy for the first time. “I am going to go see baby Leo today! I am so excited for Sage and Leo to meet. Seriously, like, I cannot wait to see that cute little boy [and] hug away,” the Utah native explained via her Instagram Stories. “I’m so proud of [Witney]. Yea, I’m pretty excited.”

Carson welcomed her son with husband Carson McAllister on January 3. “After a really hard 24 hour labor, and an unexpected c-section … we are all healthy and well,” she wrote on Instagram the following day. “We are so grateful & we’ve been soaking up every moment with our perfect angel boy. Thank you for all the prayers! 🤍 .”

Days later, the So You Think You Can Dance alum celebrated her “first 24 hours” with their “precious” and “beautiful” son. “Everyone tells you how special bringing life into this world is but you never know exactly what they mean until it happens to you. 😭🤍 ,” she captioned a video set to “You Are the Reason” by Calum Scott. “This is my whole entire world.”

Arnold shared a similar post after giving birth to Sage in November.

“The most beautiful surprise on this very special day 💕💕,” she wrote via Instagram, sharing a pic of the couple with their little one. “Baby Girl and mama are healthy and well 💕 . More details to come but wanted to share this first pic of our little family💕.”

While celebrating the end of 2020, Arnold reflected on becoming a parent. “Being a mother is the most rewarding blessing in my life and I cannot wait to keep growing our family in the years to come,” she wrote via Instagram on New Year’s Eve.

Arnold and Carson, who grew up dancing together in Utah and costarred on So You Think You Can Dance before DWTS, previously gushed about being pregnant at the same time. “It’s actually insane. We’ve done so many things in our lives together, so it’s like, naturally, why wouldn’t we get pregnant together?” Arnold told Entertainment Tonight in November 2020. “It’s so funny because you can’t really plan a pregnancy. I mean, you can plan when you want to try, but it’s not like it’s always going to happen when you want it to.”

Carson added, “Now, we’re just comparing our bellies. Like, can you believe we both have bellies right now? It’s really weird.”