Elisabeth Hasselbeck fired back at Meghan McCain after the View host slammed her for making a “dangerous” statement about praying away the coronavirus amid the pandemic.

“Golly. Getting kids to bed and apparently @meghanmccain is tossing out some anger my way,” the talk show host, 42, wrote via Instagram on Friday, April 24. “Meghan- i am going to call you and handle this in the best socially distanced direct manner possible — but hey girl — We are all just doing our best, and I don’t know why you are taking an opportunity to be so aggressive toward me during such a stressful time.”

Hasselbeck added that when she made the controversial comments on The View in March, New York City — where the show is filmed — had not yet issued its stay-at-home order.

“Get your quotes right. I never said I had the power to pray covid away,” she wrote. “The day at the view I came to visit y’all because our hometown had been slammed with a tornado and lives were lost and a school needed help and I was trying to get word out. Nyc was not even in social distancing yet. It was March 11th- it was before anyone was even quarantining – It was the last day the show was in studio, and your mayor was still encouraging visitors to Chinatown and still working out in gyms!”

When the Rhode Island native appeared on The View, she emphasized the importance of relying on prayer during difficult times.

“There can be a fine line between what is taking precaution and what is panic,” Hasselbeck said. “Yes, we’re going to take precautions, we’re going to Purell, pray that God’s got us in our tomorrows, right? We pray that this coronavirus is extinguished, that it’s stopped in its tracks. … I think we should prepare. I think we should pray. I’m not going to let coronavirus rule me!”

McCain, 35, explained on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Wednesday, April 22, that she didn’t approve of the message Hasselbeck was sending.

“I took this virus seriously from the beginning and I thought a lot of this rhetoric was really dangerous,” the Arizona native said. “I think it’s really, really unfortunate and dangerous that she said that. I don’t need to cohost with her again and it’s unfortunate because I’ve been a huge fan for a long time.”

McCain added that she didn’t “have a lot of time” for “anybody who’s screwing around with this virus and putting out misinformation.”

Hasselbeck served as cohost of The View for a decade from 2003 until 2013. McCain, for her part, became a permanent host of The View in 2017. The former Fox News contributor announced in March that she is expecting her first child with her husband, Ben Domenech, after suffering a miscarriage earlier this year.

