Elisabeth Moss opened about her cute red carpet moment with Jennifer Aniston at the 2020 SAG Awards last month.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, February 25, host Jimmy Kimmel pulled out a photo of the Handmaid’s Tale star, 37, and Friends alum, 51, holding hands on the star-studded event’s red carpet on January 19. “[You’re both] quite literally at arm’s length,” Kimmel, 52, pointed out. “What’s going on here?”

In explaining the photo opp, Moss made a joke that referenced the viral hand-holding moment Aniston had with her ex-husband Brad Pitt later that night. “Well, everyone thinks that moment with Brad where they were holding hands was a big deal, but honestly, she seems to just be doing this with everybody,” she said, adding, “I mean, she’s just very handsy.”

Kimmel then asked whether their red carpet meetup sparked a friendship between the two, to which Moss bluntly admitted that they’ve never met prior to the January gathering. Moss then recalled a moment from earlier this month when the media thought she made an appearance at The Morning Show actress’ 51st birthday party after their SAG interaction.

“I literally have never officially met her. And we were staying — well, I was at this hotel and my brother was dropping me off … and I walked into the hotel and there were all these paparazzi outside, so I was like, ‘Who’s here?’ And I asked and they said it was Jennifer Aniston’s birthday party,” she explained. “And then the next day, I had all these interviews and they were asking me, like, ‘Oh, my God. Did you have an amazing time at Jen’s party?’ ‘Oh, my God. You went to Jen’s birthday party?’”

The Mad Men alum continued, “And I decided I wanted to just, kind of, go with it. I wanted to be like, ‘Yeah, I did. We’re really close.’ Just like, ‘Me, Jen and Courteney Cox, you know?’ No, ‘cause we’ve never met and I was like, ‘She’s going to think I’m such a weirdo.’”

The 26th annual SAG Awards was a big night for Aniston, primarily due to her winning the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series award for her work on The Morning Show. The SAG win marked her first time collecting the prize nearly 25 years after doing so with her Friends castmates.

“Oh, my gosh. This is so unbelievable. What a room!” she said at the time. “You know, I was thinking back to when I was a little girl, and I would — I didn’t have a VCR, but I had a tape recorder, and I would tape Laverne & Shirley, Happy Days and others. … I’d listen to episodes in my head and say, ‘I know one day I am going to do that.’ Then I got a Bob’s Big Boy commercial and I got into SAG. They were humble beginnings, but you have to start somewhere.”

Shortly after her win, she ran into Pitt, 56, backstage after he also won earlier that night for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The exchange between the exes, who were married from 2000 to 2005, went viral due to the acting pair being photographed smiling from ear to ear as they briefly held hands.