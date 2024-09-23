Since their tattoo shop meet-cute in 2019, Elle King and Daniel Tooker have had a relationship full of ups and downs, from their engagement in 2020 to the birth of their son after several miscarriages to their eventual split in 2023.

The pair announced in September 2024 that they were willing to give their romance another shot for the sake of their 3-year-old son, Lucky Levi. “He’s definitely brought me and his dad back together just because, what are we doing?” King, 35, told People of her relationship with Tooker, 33, a tattoo artist. “We have everything that both of us have ever wanted right here.”

She added, “We’re starting fresh. We just bought a really gorgeous new house in the mountains of Nashville. It’s happy, it’s beautiful. I’m very happy, I’m very content, which is nice, and I don’t know if I’ve ever really felt that, so it’s a blessing.”

Shortly after sharing their decision to get back together, the couple revealed that King was pregnant and they were expecting baby no. 2.

Keep scrolling to see King and Tooker’s complete relationship timeline:

October 2019

The pair first met when King stopped by Tooker’s tattoo shop for some new ink. “There was this electric thing that I’ve never felt before,” King told People of their meet-cute in 2023. “We hung out, laughed, then he tattooed me, and I posted a picture and said, ‘Getting tattooed by my next ex-husband.’ We’ve been in love ever since.”

October 2020

One year after they met, King and Tooker announced their engagement via an Instagram post that was later deleted.

“Today is our 1 year anniversary,” King wrote at the time. “We rode horses up a mountain to go gold panning. I had a ring in my pocket and I was going to toss it in the gold pan and propose to @tattooker … but of course, my soulmate beat me to the punch and proposed to me the exact same way.”

She added: “So I immediately got down on my knee too. I love you Daniel. 1 year down, forever to go. I said Yes by the way and so did he!”

March 2021

King announced that she and Tooker were expecting their first child together after suffering multiple miscarriages. “We are very excited to share the news that we are pregnant,” the “Drunk” singer wrote via Instagram at the time.

“This news comes with a great deal of fear, and I hope that all mothers-to-be, in whatever sense that may be, know that I am trying to be very sensitive,” the “Ex’s and Oh’s” singer shared. “You see, this miracle baby comes after two very big losses. It’s a terrifying and extremely painful experience for everyone. But the sun always rises, and I never really let go to let the universe decide when I was ready. I remember every pregnancy announcement felt like a dagger to me.”

September 2021

King’s dad, Rob Schneider, announced that the pair had welcomed their rainbow baby, Lucky, to the world via Instagram. “THE WORLD JUST GOT 8.1 POUNDS BETTER!! CONGRATULATIONS ELLE AND DAN!!” the comedian captioned his post at the time. “LOVE, GRANDPA ROBBIE.”

April 2023

King sparked split speculation during her performance at the 2023 Stagecoach music festival in Indio, California when she took to the stage wearing a jacket emblazoned with the word “single.”

One month after this performance, King provided a cryptic response regarding her outfit and relationship with Tooker, telling Entertainment Tonight in May 2023, “All I can say is that me and my family are really happy and my kid is doing well and I feel great. So, that’s what life looks like for me right now.”

September 2024

King revealed to People on September 18 that she and Tooker were “back together” and “starting fresh,” saying, “We had to grow. I don’t know. I’ll try anything twice.”

The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter shared that she and Tooker’s son Lucky is who ultimately brought them back together. “We have everything that both of us have ever wanted right here,” she said. “Let’s put our weapons down. Come on. This is it. This is life. It doesn’t get better than this. This is worth trying. This is worth wiping a slate clean. This is worth all the effort in the world. My family, this is what deserves all the energy and effort.”

Five days later, King announced that she was pregnant and expecting her second child — a son — with Tooker. “Doubling down 💙,” the singer wrote via Instagram on September 23, alongside a video of the couple swamped in blue confetti at their sex reveal party.