Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are lucky in love exactly 15 years after they tied the knot.

To celebrate their wedding anniversary, DeGeneres, 65, and de Rossi, 50, spent time on a luxury yacht on Wednesday, August 16, for a trip around the Santa Barbara harbor. The former Ellen DeGeneres Show host and the Scandal alum couldn’t resist packing on the PDA during the scenic ride.

As the two embraced, DeGeneres looked casual in a navy tee and white slacks while de Rossi opted for a matching navy shirt and striped maxi skirt.

DeGeneres also shared photos of the boat excursion via her Instagram on Wednesday. “To my wife of 15 years — I fall more in love with you every day,” she penned. “My life is blessed because you’re in it. Happy anniversary.”

The couple — who wed on August 16 in 2008 — were celebrated by their famous pals in the Instagram comments, including Chelsea Handler, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Allison Holker.

Podcaster Jay Shetty, for his part, replied: “Happy Anniversary to one of my favorite couples 🙏🙏🙏 sending SO much love your way.”

DeGeneres and de Rossi renewed their wedding vows earlier this year in January when the Australia native turned her birthday party into a surprise wedding ceremony that friend Kris Jenner officiated.

“Welcome to Portia’s birthday party and to the newest home of one of my favorite couples, two of my [BFFs] and the record-holders for the most homes ever purchased in one city ever, literally,” Jenner, 67, joked during the bash. “These two were born for each other, and Corey [Gamble, my boyfriend] and I have spent so much time with them as their friends, neighbors, dance partners, cocktail buddies and late-night chat sessions. These two are couple goals who continue to grow and amaze me with how cute they are together. A match made in heaven.”

De Rossi even wore the same wedding gown that she donned at their 2008 nuptials, while DeGeneres looked casual in khaki pants and a blazer.

The vow renewal also featured a live performance by Brandi Carlile, who serenaded the couple with an acoustic rendition of “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face.”

DeGeneres detailed the occasion via her Instagram several days later on February 2, noting her spouse “surprised” her with the plans. “Thank you @KrisJenner for officiating and @BrandiCarlile for performing, and Portia for being the greatest gift to me, even on your birthday,” she wrote at the time.