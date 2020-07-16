Heartbroken. Ellen DeGeneres confirmed on Thursday, July 16, that her and wife Portia de Rossi‘s dog Wolf died.

“Last night we had to say goodbye to our dog Wolf. He brought us so much love and joy. I hope we did the same for him,” the talk show host, 62, wrote in a touching Instagram post alongside a photo of herself and de Rossi, 47, cuddling Wolf on their wedding day.

Soon after breaking the sad news to her social media followers, well-wishes from close friends came rushing in. Joshua Radin and Courteney Cox both sent love to the couple, while soccer star Robbie Keane commented a prayer emoji.

DeGeneres and the Arrested Development alum tied the knot during a backyard wedding ceremony in 2008 and kept their furry friends, Wolf and Mabel, by their sides throughout the event. Nearly 10 years later, the comedian dished on her lifelong love of pets.

“They offer unconditional love in ways humans can’t,” she told Good Housekeeping in June 2017. “Plus, they don’t talk back. Unless you have one of those dogs who says, ‘I ruv you,’ in which case, please videotape it and send it to my show.”

At the time, DeGeneres and de Rossi shared six pets — three dogs and three cats — but the Louisiana native refused to pick favorites. “I would tell you more about them, but like any celebrity parent, I think it’s important to keep them out of the press,” she teased.

Two years later, the notorious puppy lovers welcomed another new pet to their family.

“I can’t even tell you how excited I am,” DeGeneres told her audience during a September 2019 episode of her daytime show. “I want to tell you something exciting. So, we rescued a puppy. She’s brand new — that’s what puppy means — so we got her from a rescue place called Wagmor.”

The Finding Nemo star gushed over the poodle pup, showing off a perfectly posed photo of her new rescue on the big screen behind her.

“She’s so cute. I can’t even take it!” DeGeneres said. “She’s tiny. Her name is Mrs. Wallis Browning … she’s very adorable and pretty and precious. And she knows it. This [picture] was this morning of her looking in the mirror at herself. … She was never able to run, she never had a toy, she never wagged her tail.”