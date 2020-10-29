Miss movin’ on from the rumors. Lauren Jauregui slammed Fifth Harmony fans’ years-long theory that she once dated her groupmate Camila Cabello.

“People thought Camila and I were into each other, and that made me so uncomfortable,” the “Expectations” singer, 24, said on the Wednesday, October 28, episode of Becky G’s “En La Sala” podcast. “Like, disgustingly uncomfortable because I was queer but she was not, and it made me feel like a predator. It made me feel like a predator because in the types of clips people would put together and the types of stories that people would write and the type of stuff, I was always the aggressor and I was always the one turning her. I was always the one who was the ‘masculine’ energy in the scenario, and it made me very uncomfortable because that is not how I identify.”

Jauregui stressed that she and the “Havana” singer, 23, were simply “very good friends” during their time together in the group. The “50ft.” songstress also noted that since she came out as bisexual in a 2016 open letter to then-president-elect Donald Trump, Harmonizers have “hyper-analyze[d]” all of her relationships with other women — platonic or romantic.

“It really f–ked with my head because I wasn’t even comfortable telling my parents about [my sexuality],” she continued. “I wasn’t even comfortable telling myself that I was queer. And also, I didn’t see Camila that way, so it made me uncomfortable that I could potentially be putting off that vibe.”

Jauregui previously fired back at “Camren” shippers in a March 2017 tweet, writing, “You never quite become ok with people sexualizing you and your friendships for their sick pleasure.”

Jauregui and Cabello, both of whom grew up in Miami, met in 2012 after being grouped together on The X Factor alongside Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane and Normani. Fifth Harmony released two albums as a fivesome, 2015’s Reflection and 2016’s 7/27, before Cabello quit to pursue a solo career. Jauregui, Brooke, 27, Jane, 23, and Normani, 24, went on to release their final album together, 2017’s Fifth Harmony, and announced an indefinite hiatus the following year.

Jauregui dated rapper Ty Dolla $ign (who appeared on Fifth Harmony’s 2016 song “Work From Home”) from 2017 to 2019. Cabello, for her part, was in a relationship with dating advice expert Matthew Hussey from 2018 to 2019 before moving on with her “Señorita” collaborator Shawn Mendes soon after.