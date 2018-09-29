Full of love. Rapper G-Eazy showed his softer side while wishing on-again girlfriend Halsey a happy 24th birthday on Instagram on Saturday, September 28. “Happy birthday to this one. I love you so so so much and I always will,” the rapper wrote on a series of photos of his “Him & I” duet partner. “I myself, along with millions and millions of other people appreciate you more than you’ll ever know. You’re the brightest star in the sky. So grateful to get to travel thru life with you, so happy to call you my queen. Happy birthday baby.”

As the “Bad at Love” crooner shared on her own page Saturday, the couple celebrated the day together by drinking wine at Osteria Francescana in Modena, Italy. The Grammy nominee also posted an Instagram Story of herself being serenaded while riding a gondola.

The couple, who briefly split in July, were spotted showing major PDA at an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty in August.

“Halsey was at G-Eazy’s table by the DJ booth and was dancing on him,” an eyewitness told Us Weekly at the time. “She was kissing his neck and rubbing his body. They made out at one point. They left together at 4:30 a.m.”

A separate source revealed to Us later that month that the pair were “figuring things out.” “They aren’t trying to hide the fact that their relationship is complicated,” the source shared, adding, “They were so serious before and now they don’t feel that same pressure to define it.”

The reconciled couple also shared a sweet smooch on stage on August 31, while performing together. Several days later, G-Eazy, 29, reappeared on his former paramour’s Instagram page, sticking out his tongue and posing for selfies in several adorable pics.

