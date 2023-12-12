George Clooney is forever in awe of wife Amal Clooney — he just doesn’t want her cooking their family dinners.

“I’ll tell you what. My wife, [Amal], who is a brilliant lawyer, she’s one of the advocates of the world. She takes on Isis,” George, 62, told ExtraTV in a Tuesday, December 12, interview. “But I better be doing the cooking or we will all die.”

When it comes to being the in-house chef, George told the outlet that he’s the one who will “cook anything,” including on special occasions. “I’m going to do a little Christmas turkey this year,” he continued, noting that he made a similar dish for Thanksgiving. “Hard to find a good one but I found a good one, so we’re going to do Christmas turkey.”

George and Amal met in 2013 and tied the knot one year later in Venice, Italy. In 2017, Us Weekly confirmed the couple had welcomed twins Ella and Alexander. “The family is healthy, happy and doing fine,” George’s rep told Us at the time.

Related: Everything George and Amal Clooney Have Said About Parenthood Proud parents! Since welcoming twins Alexander and Ella in June 2017, George Clooney and Amal Clooney have candidly opened up about their children on multiple occasions. To fans’ delight, the A-list couple isn’t afraid to share all the details about life as a family of four. The Up in the Air actor and the human rights lawyer first […]

Since expanding their brood, dividing up the parental and marital duties has come easy for the pair, as it’s something they’ve learned to prioritize with their busy schedules.

“[Amal and I] have to rethink how we’re doing our lives,” George explained on a November 2021 episode of the “WTF With Marc Maron” podcast, noting that the way they approach their careers has shifted with the arrival of their children. “It doesn’t mean we don’t do a job,But we also have to make sure we’re spending less time behind a computer or going on locations so that we can [be with our kids].”

One of those locations is Lake Como, Italy, where the duo often take their children for the summer to “relax as a family unit” and “really try to do life the European way and take August off from work,” a source exclusively told Us earlier this year.

The kids“love” getting to spend so much time with their parents. “They take boat rides, do water spots, have a small group of friends in the area their age they have playdates with,” the insider said, adding that the twins “also love painting and will have easels and supplies set up overlooking the water.”

Both George and Amal have often been candid about their love for Italy. However, George has joked that he didn’t anticipate how raising his kids in Europe part-time would work against him.

Related: Stars You Didn't Know Are Good Cooks It’s no secret that stars like Martha Stewart and Chrissy Teigen can cook a tasty meal, but their not the only famous faces with some enviable culinary gifts. For example, did you know that Teigen’s husband, John Legend, is a talented cook in his own right? The “All of Me” singer has whipped up both […]

“We did a really dumb thing, which is, they speak fluent Italian,” he joked during a December 2020 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. “I mean fluent Italian at 3 [years old]. But I don’t speak Italian, my wife doesn’t speak Italian, so we’ve armed them with a language. I’ll say, ‘Go back in and clean your room,’ and they’ll be like, ‘Eh, papa stranzo.’ … I’m from Kentucky: English is a second language to me.”

Ella and Alexander’s witty repertoire is likely something they got from their father, according to Amal. “Our son is now a big prankster. And [George] basically taught him these lessons and he’s now pranking his dad back,” she explained during a 2022 appearance on CBS Mornings.

George has, in fact, been involved in multiple prank wars with his Hollywood peers over the years, including with his frequent costar Brad Pitt. He told ExtraTV on Tuesday that the “pretty boy” actor is a “brutal” prankster on set.

“My pranks take forever, but his pranks cut to the bone,” he quipped. “Like, they hurt. Things where I can’t go home to my hometown because of something they’ve done. They’re dirty, dirty tricks.”

Related: George and Amal Clooney's Relationship Timeline Fairy tale romance! George Clooney finally met his match in the stunning, accomplished human rights lawyer Amal Alamuddin. The two got married in a fantasy Italian wedding and are living a charmed life together -- see photos of the happy couple!

Alexander may be picking up on his father’s sense of humor — and the Italian language — but his dad’s star power remains a mystery to the 6-year-old, which is something George hopes can continue.

“At one point the other day, one of the kids at school told [Alexander] that I was famous my son said, ‘Papa, what’s famous?’ And I was like, ‘Where did you get that from?’” he said. “So [they have] no concept] of what I do, which is great.”