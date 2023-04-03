Fighting words. Gerard Piqué didn’t hold back while sharing his feelings about his ex, Shakira, and her fans following their split.

“I am very disappointed with what society is,” the retired soccer player, 36, said in Spanish in a clip shared via Twitter on Monday, April 3. “So my ex is Latin American … you don’t know what I’ve gotten on social media from her fans. These people have no lives.”

Shakira, 46, seemingly responded to her ex’s comments by tweeting in Spanish, “Proud to be Latin American.”

The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer and the former Barcelona center back started dating in 2011. The pair — who share sons Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8 — announced they were separating in June 2022 after more than a decade together.

“We regret to confirm that we are separating,” the Grammy winner and the former athlete said in a joint statement to Reuters at the time. “For the wellbeing of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy.”

Shortly after their split, Piqué was spotted getting cozy with Clara Chia in August 2022. After the PDA photos surfaced, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Shakira was “heartbroken” to see her former beau move on so quickly. However, the Spain native didn’t make things official with Chia, 24, until this January.

Shakira, for her part, made headlines earlier this year when she released her collaboration with Bizarrap for “BZRP Music Session #53.” In the popular track, the former Voice coach seemingly shaded her former partner and his new flame and accused them of having an affair while she and Piqué were still together.

Along with the No. 1 song, Shakira has been candid about her split from the soccer star and moving on. On Sunday, April 2, the “Whenever, Wherever” songstress announced her plans to start fresh and relocate somewhere new with her children.

“I settled in Barcelona to give my children stability, the same we are now looking for in another corner of the world next to family, friends and the sea,” she wrote in Spanish via Instagram at the time. “Today we start a new chapter in the pursuit of their happiness. Thank you to everyone who surfed alongside my many waves there in Barcelona, the city where I learned that friendship is certainly longer than love.”

In November 2022 Shakira and Piqué signed a custody agreement regarding their sons. While details weren’t disclosed at the time, a source exclusively told Us that “Shakira and their sons will be moving to Miami.”