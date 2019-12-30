



Giving love another try? Former flames Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are currently the subjects of reconciliation rumors — all thanks to the model and the One Direction alum’s mother, Trisha!

Hadid, 24, posted an Instagram Story photo on Sunday, December 29, of ingredients she planned to cook with. “Sunday in the kitchen about to marinate the chicken for one of my favorites!!! @mammamalik’s Chicken Curry Pasta Salad,” she wrote at the time, tagging the 26-year-old “Pillow Talk” crooner’s mother.

Malik’s mom later reposted Hadid’s snap to her Instagram Story. Trisha continued to drive the reconciliation narrative further when she shared a video posted to a Malik and Hadid fan account that featured the supermodel being asked, “What’s your favorite restaurant in the world?” In response, she said, “My boyfriend’s mom’s house.”

In posting the throwback clip to her Instagram Story, Trisha wrote: “@gigihadid hahaha 😂👌🤷‍♀️💋.”

Hadid and Malik were first linked in November 2015, but they announced their separation via social media in March 2018 after two years together. In Malik’s address, he noted that the pair had “an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship” and that he has “a huge amount of respect and adoration” for Hadid.

Hadid, for her part, stated that “there is really no way to put into words what two people experience together over a few years.” But she noted that she’s “forever grateful for the love, time, and life lessons” that she shared with the British singer.

Despite the split, the duo were spotted less than two months later packing on PDA in New York City. However, in January 2019, Us Weekly broke the news that the lovebirds had called it quits once more. At the time, a source told Us that the pair “could get back together” in the future.

“She cut herself off from all her friends every time they were together,” a second insider explained. “She focused all her time and energy on him, but it just got to be too much.”

In November, Us confirmed that Hadid, who began a brief fling with Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron this past summer, and Malik were “still speaking.” But the likelihood of them reconciling was slim because their dynamic was “way too stressful” for Hadid, an insider told Us.

“She still has some lingering feelings for him sure but she won’t go through getting back together with him. She’s already tried,” the source continued. “They were spending more time together before the Tyler Cameron relationship. Her family wants her to be happy and they know he’s not the one for her either.”