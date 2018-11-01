Call them Ally and Jackson! Gwyneth Paltrow and husband Brad Falchuk celebrated Halloween by dressing up as Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s characters from A Star Is Born.

“Happy [jack-o’-lantern emoji],” the American Horror Story producer, 47, captioned an Instagram photo of himself and the Goop founder on Wednesday, October 31.

Paltrow, 46, donned a brunette wig, a black crop top and a leather jacket, and frozen peas on her hand. (Spoiler alert: In the film, Jackson buys Ally frozen peas to heal her swollen knuckles after she punches a police officer for him.) Meanwhile, Falchuk sported a brown cowboy hat, black button-down and tan jacket.

The newlyweds, who met on the set of Glee in 2014, tied the knot at her East Hamptons home on September 29. Robert Downey Jr., Jerry Seinfeld, Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden were among the stars who attended the nuptials.

The Avengers: Infinity War star gushed about married life in an interview published in October. “It’s fantastic,” she told Glamour UK at the time. “I feel so lucky and I am so grateful. It’s different to be in your mid-forties; do it again and bring all your experience, your pain, your happiness, suffering — everything. It’s actually very heartening, I feel very optimistic!”

Paltrow also opened up to Marie Claire UK about giving love another chance after her divorce from Chris Martin. “For a while, I thought, I don’t know if I’d ever do it again,” the actress noted that same month. “I have my kids — what’s the point?”

She added: “And then I met this incredible man, who made me think, no, this person is worth making this commitment to.”

